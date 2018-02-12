On Sunday, Feb. 11, American figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics. Like, ever. And if you follow women's figure skating, or have seen the movie I, Tonya, then you totally get just how major this is. Not a single female skater from the United States has ever successfully landed this jump in the Olympics before, you guys — although, Tonya Harding famously nailed it at the 1991 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. So, now that history has been made, you're probably wondering what Mirai Nagasu's net worth is.

According to Net Worth Post, the athlete is worth a cool half mill. But raise your hand if you think that number will triple now (puns!) thanks to Nagasu's breakout performance at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang. The 24-year-old Californian completed a nearly flawless routine, after leading off with that epic triple axel 21 seconds in. In a moment that will be remembered forever, the skater pumped both fists in the air after completing her program — a move that resulted in a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd, and huge cheers not just from Team USA, but from skaters from other nations as well.

So incredible! It was a stunning and groundbreaking performance, and one that was tinged with a hint of poetic justice for a skater who finished fourth at the 2010 Olympics, and was then bumped from the U.S. team for the 2014 Sochi Winter Games when her spot was given to Ashley Wagner. Talk about retribution.

"I just remember four years ago, Mirai and I were in a dark place," explained Adam Rippon, Nagasu's teammate and the night's other breakout star, who was also left off the U.S. team in 2010. "I told her as we were going through that, Mirai, I'm so lucky to have you by my side. We're going to get through this together."

He was right. And as you can imagine, Twitter pretty much blew up the minute Nagasu secured her triple axel, with congratulatory messages flowing in from from fellow athletes, celebrities, and fans.

Even skater Ashley Wagner, who copped the third spot on the team back in 2014 instead of Nagasu, took to social media to give the skater a couple of shout-outs.

So classy. Meanwhile, Rippon nailed both of his triple axels, as well — and his performance, coupled with Nagasu's, are what helped lead the United States to bring home the bronze medal in the figure skating team competition. Twitter was digging that narrative, as well.

I just love a good comeback story, don't you?

But of course, no tale would be complete without a mention of Tonya Harding, who was the first American woman to perform a triple axel in an international skating event.

Watch it all go down here, to the theme from Batman, no less:

The six other women who have completed the move in national competitions are Japan's Midori Ito, Yukari Nakano, Mao Asada, and Rika Kihira, and Russia's Ludmila Nelidina and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

Now Nagasu's name will top that list, even though back in early January, the figure skater's club in Pasadena had to launch a fundraiser in order for her family to be able to afford to travel to South Korea to watch her compete.

Bet that's the last time that will have to happen! Still, we're so glad the skater's fam was in the arena when Nagasu made history. Oh, and by the way... that wasn't a giant "USA" tattoo on Nagasu's upper thigh when she landed her jump — it was KT Pro USA tape.

So, there you have it. Do we sense a partnership deal in the making? I'd say it's about as likely as a U.S. woman finally landing a triple axel in the Olympics.