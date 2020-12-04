Running errands is an acquired taste that can either be pretty fun or have you dragging your feet the entire time. But there's nothing better than hopping in your car for a Kohl's or Sephora run. Soon, you'll be able to get your favorite errands done in tandem. Starting in the fall of 2021, Sephora is opening mini stores inside Kohl's locations. Imagine getting to go to your two favorite places in just one go. It's like paradise. The two brands will start with 200 Sephoras at Kohl's, but they plan on opening at least 850 locations by 2023.

“The Kohl's and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl's from the top global name in beauty,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, told Business Wire. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country."

You already know this, but going to a Sephora store is like entering a makeup oasis. With shelves on shelves of hundreds of brands and even more products, it's beyond easy to spend upwards of an hour or two strolling through all the beauty items. Luckily, you won't lose that experience at Sephora in Kohl's. According to Sephora, each mini store will be a premium beauty destination located toward the front of Kohl's locations, with over 100 curated makeup brands you'll be able to shop both in Kohl's stores and on its website. And yes, Beauty Insiders can still redeem points. You'll even still see the uber helpful Beauty Advisors you've come to expect from Sephora.

“At Sephora, delivering a strong client experience through passionate employees is at the heart of who we are, and we are thrilled to find a partner who shares this identity. This is not a pop-up collaboration but an investment our brand partners can rely on for the long-term,” Jean-André Rougeot, President & CEO of Sephora Americas, told Business Wire. “Our partnership will be built on expanding our complementary reach and scale in-store and online, creating customer-centric, prestige experiences, collaborating on new innovations, and living our shared values. We fully believe Kohl’s is the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.”

Mini stores may be the move of the future. In November 2020, Ulta Beauty made a similar announcement saying it would be launching over 100 mini stores inside Target locations across the country. If nothing else, these plans will definitely simplify all of my shopping trips.