If you happen to be a die-hard Mindy Kaling fan like I am, you probably remember almost exactly one year ago, when The Mindy Project star gave birth to her first child, Katherine. And recently, just in time for the Christmas Eve, the comedian and actress took an extremely festive photo alongside her 1-year-old daughter... and believe me when I say it's guaranteed to make your heart melt. If you haven't already seen Mindy Kaling's photo of her baby on Christmas Eve 2018, it's seriously so adorable. To be completely honest, the matching PJs are almost far too cute for me to handle.

If you know me at all, you're probably well-aware of the fact that I'm a total sucker for family photos... and this holiday season, the Kaling gals definitely didn't disappoint. On the afternoon of Dec. 24 (aka Christmas Eve!) Kaling came in clutch and took to Twitter, to post the cutest pic of her and posing with her baby girl. In the photo, Kaling is sitting next to daughter, Katherine, on a gorgeous white couch, presumably in their home. The two are wearing matching royal blue celestial onesies, and Kaling is grinning at the camera, while Katherine peeps out the window. The caption appropriately reads "Waiting for Santa." Take a look at it below, you definitely won't regret doing so.

UGH, my frozen heart seriously can't take this. It might actually melt from all of this cuteness.

There's a pretty likely chance you've already seen this photo, though, because the former Office cast member also posted the photo to her Instagram. But really, I get it. It's too adorable to not post it literally everywhere. Ya know?

While Kaling seems totally content right now, nobody is quite sure if the famous comedian will also be snuggling up with a special someone this holiday season. The star was reportedly getting flirty on Twitter with Cory Booker, a New Jersey Senator, last year in 2017, after she blatantly referenced him on her show, The Mindy Project. I'm not entirely sure what became of that, but OMG they would make for a really cute couple.

To be quite honest, I absolutely love celebrity Christmas pics, and in my personal opinion, Chrissy Teigen's family photos often take the cake. Last year in December 2017, the model, T.V. personality, and renowned cookbook author posted the cutest pics of herself with husband John Legend, and their daughter, Luna, on her Instagram. Their son, Miles, wasn't yet in the picture as he hadn't been born yet, though, so I'm really looking forward to seeing theirs this year, updated with the entire Teigen-Legend crew. SO adorable.

Mindy Kaling's Christmas Eve photo is definitely one for the books, and honestly, I could watch baby Katherine anticipating Santa Claus all day long. The two of them are so adorable in their matching onesies, and honestly, I'm a little jealous I didn't get one for myself. Alexa, make sure to add that to my Christmas list. Please and thank you!