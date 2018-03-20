It is my dream to host an amazing themed birthday party one day. While I'm not sure just yet on the theme, there is one kid who got me thinking that a "Stranger Things" themed celebration is probably the best idea there ever was. I don't know about you, but if I was invited to a "Stranger Things" party, I'd be there right on time, Eggo waffles in hand. But a post on Twitter is making it's way around the internet recently, after a young boy invited his classmates to a "Stranger Things" themed birthday party, and nobody showed up. But don't worry: Our girl Eleven had his back in the sweetest way possible. Yep, Millie Bobby Brown tweeted about a kid's "Stranger Things" party, and I promise you, it will make you feel things.

Look, anything Millie Bobby Brown does is pretty much epic. She's an incredible actress. She's got a killer sense of fashion. And she has no problem standing up for what she believes in. I'd say she's an... Eleven out of 10. (I'm so sorry, I'll try not to do that again.)

So when, on Sunday, a Twitter user tweeted photos from her little brother's "Stranger Things" themed birthday party and nobody who was invited showed up, Millie took things into her own hands.

The tweet read, "My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his Stranger Things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up." Honestly, that is a punk move. Who would want to ditch Dustin, Mike, Lucas, and Will?

Seriously the coolest Ghostbusters I've ever seen.

When word got out on Twitter about the birthday party, many people were cheering on the birthday boy, because HELLO, THAT THEME IS GENIUS:

Of course, the support of thousands of people must feel pretty awesome. But the support of Millie Bobby freaking Brown? COME ON. That is beyond anyone's wildest dreams. But, because she's an actual queen, she did respond, and it will warm your Demogorgon-loving heart.

She wrote:

What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?

YOU SEE THAT, WORLD? The entire "Stranger Things" cast would have come through. And next year, MBB wants an invite. Is this real life?

Be still my heart.

This is just one more reason (in a stack of one million) to love Millie, because not only does she empower others, but she empowers herself as well. Back in January of 2018, Millie Bobby Brown posted about shaving her head on Twitter, talking about how it was the most "empowering moment" of her life. She wrote,

The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire.

And, in an interview with Vulture, she revealed that she went against her family's opinion that she shouldn't shave her head, but because of her commitment to the role of Eleven, she did it anyway:

My mom and my grandpa were like, 'No, you can't do that.' It took me 12 years — well, 11 years — to grow something. [My hair] wasn't thick, but it was long. And then they shaved it all off and it was very hard for my parents. But I convinced them. I was like, 'Dude, it grows back. It's fine.'

Seriously, could you love this girl more?

Millie Bobby Brown: Inspiring, empowering, and a girl who will obviously RSVP "Yes" to a kickass birthday party.