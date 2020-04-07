Don't come for Millie Bobby Brown, because she'll clap right back. The Stranger Things star proved she won't be taking no flack from haters on March 27, when she responded to shade about her "Imagine" song cover, filmed when she was younger. After the internet had mixed reactions to her throwback cover of the song, Brown responded in the best way — by posting another cover. Millie Bobby Brown's TikTok Cover Of "Imagine" is proof that no one can stop her shine.

While Millie's second cover was flawless, her initial rendition of "Imagine" was flat out adorable. A fan dredged up the super old video of Brown singing, and posted it online. Seeing as tons of celebs banded together to sing the song amid the Coronavirus outbreak, it was very timely. The video went viral after Gal Gadot, who organized the mass cover of "Imagine," included Brown in her star-studded singalong of the John Lennon hit. However, not all fans loved the video as much as Gadot did.

Some took to Twitter to poke fun at the video clip with some seriously harsh messages. One fan said, "I don’t think I’ll ever not laugh at Millie Bobby Brown singing imagine," while another wrote, "why is the clip of millie bobby brown singing imagine so funny?"

Like the strong-minded lady she is, Brown let the shade roll right off her shoulders. She responded by posting her new video on TikTok and her caption was on-point. ""K Bye xx," she wrote, and, TBH, she may be the new sass queen of Hollywood.

You can watch Brown's latest "Imagine" cover below.

The best part of the video was when Brown added her own little twist at the end. She switched up the lyrics to say "I hope someday you will join us, and the world will stop making fun."

Meanwhile, if you didn't see Gadot's full singalong compilation yet, it's really something else. In addition to featuring Brown, she enlisted Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, and more.

Most importantly, shout out to Brown for making the internet a more positive place for all of us.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.