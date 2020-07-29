Millie Bobby Brown's breakout career is continuing apace. With only two or so seasons left of Stranger Things, the actor has been branching out. First, there was a role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and her upcoming Netflix role as the titular character in Enola Holmes. For her next film, she will return to the streaming service that made her a star. But Millie Bobby Brown's movie The Girls I've Been sounds much edgier than anything she's done before. Instead of sci-fi/fantasy, she's starring in an adaptation of Tess Sharpe's hit YA novel as a con artist.

Brown plays lead Nora O'Malley, a girl who's got a lot of sides to her. She's a daughter, a sister, a friend, a secret girlfriend, an ex, and many other things. But most importantly, she's the child of a con-artist who made her living using criminal men for their money. Nora spent her life studying at her mother's knee and learned all the tricks of the trade. But when her mother's run ended, she had to learn to play a different role altogether: normal.

In the novel, The Girls I've Been picks up with Nora in her late teens, having spent the last five years of her life pretending to forget her previous life of crime. But when she, her ex-boyfriend, and her girlfriend find themselves taken hostage at a bank, it will take all the skills she's tucked away to get them out safely. These robbers have no idea who they're facing.

Netflix

Brown is not just starring in the new Netflix series. According to Deadline, which broke the news, she'll also be co-producing the project alongside Ozark's Jason Bateman. Bateman has been at the forefront of several upcoming projects at Netflix, co-producing alongside such luminaries as Reese Witherspoon on projects such as The Cactus. Like that film, Bateman is not attached to co-star in The Girls I've Been.

Brown's next turn at Netflix will be in the aforementioned Enola Holmes, starring alongside Henry Cavill from Netflix's The Witcher. (She plays Sherlock's teenage sister; he plays the famous sleuth.) The next season of Stranger Things Season 4 is still on hiatus, awaiting the green light that it's safe to begin filming again.

The Girls I've Been does not yet have a release date, but it will most likely not be slated to arrive until at least late 2021.