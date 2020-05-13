Reese Witherspoon has been hitting it out of the park lately, teaming up with fellow actresses like Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington to create great television. Her series produced under her production company, Hello Sunshine, have been a success so far, with Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. Now, Reese Witherspoon will star in two Netflix rom-coms, both of which will be produced by her company bringing fans a double-dose of much-needed joy.

Kidman currently seems to be sticking with HBO and David E. Kelley from Big Little Lies for her latest production, The Undoing, where she stars opposite Hugh Grant. Witherspoon, on the other hand, is playing the field. Big Little Lies was with HBO; Little Fires Everywhere was in partnership with Hulu. Now her next two projects are going to be streaming on Netflix: The Cactus and Your Place Or Mine.

Much like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere, The Cactus is another New York Times best-selling novel aimed primarily towards a female readership where Witherspoon scooped up the development rights. Your Place Or Mine, on the other hand, is a deviation from this model, with an original script from Aline Brosh McKenna, whose screenwriting credits include The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

HBO

Your Place or Mine will also be a double whammy of A-list talent, as Witherspoon is teaming up with Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman both as co-producer and co-star. Bateman's involvement marks another Netflix project for him alongside Ozark, now in its third season.

According to Deadline:

Your Place Or Mine focuses on two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream, and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

As for The Cactus, Aggregate Films will once again co-produce, though Bateman is not attached to co-star.

In The Cactus, an unexpected pregnancy at 45 causes a reserved woman to rethink the structured life she has created for herself and leads her on an unconventional journey toward love, family, and learning to embrace the unexpected.

Neither project has a release date as of yet, but fans should assume these two films will probably not arrive until at least 2021.