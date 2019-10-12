Spoiler alert! If you haven't finished Stranger Things Season 3 yet, you might want to hit that back button. And seriously, if you haven't seen it, what are you doing? If you have seen it, you'll have a good idea why Millie Bobby Brown is having a tough time accepting some of the plot points of the finale. TBH, when it was over I was crying and about to yell at the TV, so I can only imagine how she must have felt. That's why I find Millie Bobby Brown's comments on the Stranger Things Season 3 finale to be so relatable. It's just that the ending feels so personal.

If you avoid shows that are hyped from the moment they release, you may understand my attitude. I don't really mean to do it, it's just that if I hear everyone talking about something nonstop, I start to resist the idea. I think that they're exaggerating about how good something is. I avoided Stranger Things for a few months when Season 1 was released because I thought it might be talked up to more than it was. Plus, I'll be the first to admit that I don't always consider myself to be a sci-fi girl. But then again, I have been proven wrong again and again with certain hit TV shows... so maybe it's just a weird quirk to avoid the genre until I give into it? I did the same thing with Lost back in the day, and that had some major sci-fi elements. I must be in denial.

The point is, when I first watched Season 1 of Stranger Things after I had heard everyone talking about it, I realized just how wrong I was to avoid the show at first. I fell in love with the series from the first episode, and now I'm one of those people who is seriously considering dressing up as Eleven for Halloween.

Of course, I was as excited as everyone else when Season 3 was released earlier this year, but a lot of fans were shocked with some plot lines that were introduced with the Stranger Things Season 3 finale. And according to an interview with Elle, Millie Bobby Brown had the same thoughts.

The Season 3 finale saw the possible demise of Hopper — although the creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, won't say whether Hopper is dead or not. The second big bombshell came when the finale saw some of the Stranger Things characters leaving their hometown of Hawkins, Indiana. I have to say that I was too distraught by the "death" of Hopper to be as shocked at this turn of events. Honestly, there was so much in Season 3 that I didn't ever get my bearings. Like what about the death of Alexei? It's just all too much.

And Brown obviously felt the same way about that overwhelming finale, which is why her comments are so relatable. In an interview with the 15-year-old star, Elle asked if she was "here for Eleven moving away at the end of Season 3," to which she responded, "Not really. I was pissed!" If you don't remember, Season 3 showed Joyce Byers leaving Hawkins, taking her two sons, Jonathan and Will, with her, along with Eleven.

Clearly, Brown was not too happy to see Eleven leaving Hawkins. I don't blame her — I think most fans were in a state of panic. It just does not feel like Stranger Things without Eleven and the Byers in Hawkins!

I read the script and I was like, "What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?" [The Duffer Brothers] were like "Didn't you read episode 3?" And I was like, "Oh yeah." Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins. I don't know, I just felt really against it.

Against it, indeed. I can't imagine being a part of the show like Brown is and having to deal with her character taking this new route.

The saddest part of this? The reactions of all of the teens in the cast after they thought about saying goodbye forever when the show is over for good. According to Brown, this idea made them "all start crying" as the camera began to roll on Eleven and Will's farewell scene, so their goodbyes "felt too real."

IDK about you, but I'm with Millie. I'm not super into the prospect of four main characters moving away from Hawkins, and I have no idea where Stranger Things Season 4 is going to go with this. Season 4 of Stranger Things was officially announced, so viewers can start prepping more of those fan theories and see if you're right when Season 4 drops.