Season 4 of Stranger Things is officially happening, which means fans everywhere can start theorizing about what's to come. Each season of the hit Netflix series is filled with lots of mystery and hidden evil forces, so it makes perfect sense for fans to already start considering the identity of Season 4's monster. Some people think that the series hero might turn out to be this next season's villain. Will Eleven be evil in Stranger Things 4? Millie Bobby Brown weighed in the possibility of her character going to the dark side. Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 3 follow.

At the end of Stranger Things 3, Eleven and her friends fought the Upside Down's Mind Flayer in an epic battle at the Starcourt Mall. The group defeated the monster, but not before it infected Eleven's leg. It resulted in a pretty gnarly bruise and a weakening of Eleven's powers, but some fans think that there might be even more repercussions that lead into Season 4. Since the Mind Flayer infected Eleven, some fans believe that she will be evil in Season 4 and will become the new villain, just like Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in Season 3. Elle asked Brown for her input on the fan theory. She explained that even though she wasn't playing the character like she wasn't playing the character like she had become evil, but she's curious about that possibility.

"In scenes after the Mind Flayer grabbed me, I wasn't playing it as I was infected," Brown said. "I was definitely playing it as normal as possible. And maybe that's the reason they didn't tell me. To make it as real as possible. I don't know." She added that she's into the theory, but is also a little bit scared by it.

"Those theories freak me out a bit," Brown confessed. "Because I'm like, 'Oh god, that could genuinely be true.' And what if she is the villain? That would be so cool. Wouldn't that be cool? I'd love to be the villain, but then I also wouldn't because Eleven is perfect. It would suck."

Whether or not Eleven becomes evil in Season 4 of Stranger Things, Brown has a vision for the kind of personal journey she wants for her. Brown explained that she feels like Eleven's been influenced by a lot of other characters in the world, and now she needs some time to find herself as she grows up.

"Everyone needs that moment in life to sit there and think, 'Who am I as a person, who am I without everyone around me? How can I really love myself?'" Brown said. "I don't know if she knows how to do that yet. So I would like an arc for Eleven to learn how to love herself and learn who she is, which is hard in the circumstances she's in. I think that she needs a little self journey."

There's no word yet on when the new season of Stranger Things will be released. But if it follows the same production schedule as previous seasons, then fans will likely be able to find out what happens to Eleven and the gant in 2020.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available of Netflix now.