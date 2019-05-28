Look, I'm not here to tell Miley Cyrus what to do. She is, has, and will always continue "being Miley." But still, her latest PR for her new album is giving me the heebie-jeebies and I just want to be able to speak my truth, OK?! Miley Cyrus' She Is Coming album promo videos will make you uncomfortable, too — which I'm 99.9% sure is the whole point. There's a lot of, like, juice involved and close-ups of her mouth eating fruit which somehow also makes me think of horror films.

I think you guys will see what I mean.

Here's what we know: The new album is scheduled to drop on May 31. Cyrus has been talking about the new project for some time, and even teased one of the tracks called "Bad Karma" on her way to the Met Gala on May 6 with her hubby Liam Hemsworth. Fans have known Cyrus to switch up her look, vibe, and style at the drop of a hat, so everyone is dying to see what kind of evolution has taken place since her last album, Younger Now, came out in 2017.

Her first single from that record was "Malibu" — a sweet, breezy love song for her husband whom she had just gotten back together with after a long time of playing on-again, off-again. The sound was totally different from her previous album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, and softer still from her party anthem "We Can't Stop" off of her Bangerz album. Today, she's a different woman. She's married. Her pixie haircut has grown into a long shag, and even though she's still doing lots of stuff with her tongue in these promos (and no, that was not meant to sound as ugh as it ending up sounding), it's clear a whole new Miley is coming at us once again.

When Cyrus first started promoting She Is Coming content, she started with an alarming graphic that makes my heart rate rise. If you struggle with flashing lights or bright graphics, scroll over! Otherwise, prepare yourself...

Here is what she shared on May 9:

Then, by May 26, we had this: an edgy video featuring Cyrus eating and rolling around in fruit. To quote Will Ferrell, "No one knows what it means, but it's provocative."

And yes, there's more. At the time of publication, there were at least three edits of Cyrus in what I shall now refer to as "the red fruit room." Here she is having a hard time keeping passion fruit (maybe?) in her mouth:

Whoa, right?

Moving on... here she is with a whole smorgasbord of produce. This time, she added the hashtag #DontF*ckWithFreedom as she went to town devouring various fruits and vegetables. (I see you, artichoke.)

OK, OK, OK. So you guys get it.

I personally feel like I need to take a shower, though it's not quite clear to me if I mean that in a good way or a bad way.

Everyone brace yourself. She is coming.