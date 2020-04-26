Miley Cyrus gave a mesmerizing performance on the latest Saturday Night Live "At Home" edition. The singer performed a cover of Pink Floyd 1975 classic "Wish You Were Here" from her backyard while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the details on Miley Cyrus's Saturday Night Live At Home performance.

Cyrus was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live's second "At Home" episode on April 25th. Accompanied by acclaimed guitarist Andrew Watts, Cyrus performed Pink Floyd's iconic hit "Wish You Were Here" while sitting next to a roaring campfire. The 27-year-old's raspy voice set the tone for the somber performance, which took place in dramatic red lighting.

The latest Saturday Night Live At Home was introduced by a surprise appearance from Brad Pitt. In the episode's lead sketch, the actor appeared as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci. Instead of the usual comedy, however, Pitt used his role as the famous doctor to deliver an address about coronavirus and the state of the pandemic. At the end of the sketch, Pitt took off his wig and gave thanks to the medical workers, first responders and their respective families during the stressful time.

The first Saturday Night Live At Home episode aired on April 11. It was a huge hit with viewers, with Tom Hanks giving a surprise monologue as the first host of the virtual edition. As one of the first celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19, Hanks described his experience recovering from the virus along with his wife in Australia.

After Hanks' monologue, fans got treated to sketches by Saturday Night Live's comedic cast, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Colin Jost, along with celebrity cameos from Alec Baldwin and Larry David. Michael Che, who had lost his grandmother to coronavirus one week earlier, was also featured in the skits.

The hilarious crew poked fun at relatable quarantine experiences for viewers — from everything that can go wrong during a Zoom meeting to a parody rap song. They also delved into the political realm with sketches about Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. As most of the country practices social distancing in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday Night Live's "At Home" editions are undoubtedly welcome distractions for viewers.

