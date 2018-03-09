It's been a long road to love for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The couple met almost a decade ago back in 2009, when they were both working on The Last Song together. And since then, they've broken up, gotten back together, gone on vacations, celebrated the holidays, and attended their share of red carpet premieres. But aside from what they share in interviews and on social media, who really knows what's going on with this couple? Elite Daily asked the experts to determine what Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's body language has said about their relationship over the years. Because no couple can really be that happy, right?

Actually, it seems like Liam and Miley might more or less be a couple who can make anyone believe in love coming back to them. According to experts, they've maintained a strong connection over the years that shows a lot of promise for the future.

When Miley was asked in a 2017 interview with The Sun on Sunday about her relationship, she told the publication, "In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more." If pictures really are worth a thousand words, then it is evident that Miley and Liam's relationship has been able to withstand all of the changes that life has brought them so far, and will likely last for many more.

Here's the evidence:

2010: Miley Adores Liam

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Body language expert Susan Constantine says that Liam and Miley's admiration for one another is evident in the above photo.

"She absolutely adores him and his smile is genuine," says Constantine, referencing how her body angles toward him and as she looks at him with an almost dreamy expression.

2012: Miley Feels Like She Can Be Herself

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the above photo, Constantine notes how Miley places her hand on Liam's chest, with her fingers spread out in a fan. "She feels she can be wide open with him," she says.

Her torso also is leaning into him, further indicating their connection.

2012: They've Always Had A Strong Bond

Back in the day, Liam might have felt more serious. In this image, Constantine noted that his eyebrows appear more lowered, and his lips are pressed, indicating he's feeling quite concentrated.

But Miley's hand on his torso tells another story. "It shows a kinesthetic connection," says Constantine. "They have a very strong emotional bond. Things for this couple look good."

2013: They're A True Team

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Constantine said that even though Miley was caught off guard by this picture above, Miley and Liam still show a united front.

"It's a forced smile," she elaborates. "There could have been a serious conversation that changed the emotional mood, but their torsos are still pointed toward one another. They are an emotionally connected couple."

2018: They Are Meant To Last

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even in photographs where Liam appears rigid, the placement of Miley's hand often stays over his heart. Constantine noted that, despite the posed nature of this photo, Miley's head also remains tilted toward him showing that she's connected to her beau.

"I give them a lot of hope," says Constantine. "They have a good chance of something lasting."

2018: Liam Really Does Adore Miley

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though we typically see Miley completely absorbed with Liam, his gaze in the above picture is on Miley, who appears looking almost like Madonna with her hairstyle and accentuated cheekbones.

"It's a cordial smile, but her eyes are showing genuine happiness," says Constantine. "She's joyful." Now, Liam is looking at her with an endearing expression, as though to say "isn't she just adorable?" Adorable, indeed.

