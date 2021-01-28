Get ready, That '70s Show fans, because Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are reuniting on screen for the first time in over 15 years. The Hollywood power couple is starring in a 2021 Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, and I can't wait to see them in action (even if things get a little cheesy). Of course, a lot has changed since the last time they appeared on screen together, and if you aren't familiar with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship timeline, then you probably should be. From co-stars to friends with benefits to husband and wife, things just keep on getting better for these two.

Kunis and Kutcher's paths may have never crossed if it wasn't for a little white lie. In order to get cast on That '70s Show, Kunis told producers she was turning 18... even though she wouldn't be turning 18 for another four years. As she explained to People during a 2001 interview, "I told them I was going to be 18. But I didn't tell them when I was going to be 18!" Impressed with her talent, the producers allowed 14-year-old Kunis to stay on the show, and she ended up meeting her future husband. Here's how their love story progressed from there.

They Met In 1998 Chris Weeks/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were first introduced all the way back in 1998 while playing on-and-off-again couple Jackie and Kelso on That '70s Show. Initially, their relationship was entirely platonic... mostly because Kunis was only 14 when they met. As Kutcher told explained during a June 2017 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, "At first I think she thought that I was good-looking. Shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her because I was like a big brother." He even admitted that their first on-screen kiss was totally weird. "I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' It was really awkward," he joked. Little did Kutcher know that their first on-screen kiss was actually Kunis' first-ever kiss. "I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!'" Kunis told People during a 2001 interview. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him."

Kutcher Married Someone Else In September 2005 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After seven seasons, Kutcher opted not to renew his contract for the eighth season of That '70s Show. Soon after, Kutcher secretly tied the knot with Demi Moore after about two years of dating. Kunis told Howard Stern during a July 2016 interview that she and Kutcher kept in touch via AIM following their time on That '70s Show, but they eventually grew apart. "We went through a period where I thought he was crazy," she confessed to Glamour in July 2016. "At the height of his career, I was like, 'Ugh, I don't like you. I don't even know you anymore. You think you're such hot sh*t.'"

They Reconnected At A Party In January 2012 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2011, Kunis broke up with her long-time boyfriend Macaulay Culkin after eight years of dating. Later on that year, Kutcher and Moore decided to separate in November 2011. Kunis and Kutcher were both newly single when they ran into each other at the 69th Golden Globe Awards in January 2012, and later on that month, they shared their first (off-screen) kiss at Kutcher's housewarming party. That's when the two started hooking up. As Kunis explained during a July 2018 appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, "I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out, where we were like, 'Let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great.' None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings."

They Moved In Together In April 2012 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images After just about three months of hooking up, Kunis realized she wanted to take her relationship with Kutcher to the next level — especially after he told her about someone else he was seeing. "I felt like I got punched in the gut literally overnight," Kunis explained during her WTF with Marc Maron appearance. "He said something, and I was like, 'Oh, my god. I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I'm going to speak up.'" Kunis did speak up, and luckily, Kutcher felt the same way. "The next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, 'Move in with me,' and I said, 'OK,'" Kunis added.

They Got Engaged In February 2014 Stephen Dunn/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images A few months after Kutcher finalized his divorce with Moore, Kunis was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring. A source for People reportedly confirmed the news, claiming, "Ashton and Mila have talked about getting married for quite a while."

They Welcomed Their First Child In October 2014 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Three months after sparking dating rumors, Kunis announced she was expecting during a May 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Then, on Oct. 1 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher.

They Got Married In July 2015 Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On July 4, 2015, Kunis and Kutcher tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Oak Glen, California. Just a year earlier, Kunis confessed that she'd never actually imagined herself getting married. "I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage," she told W during a July 2014 interview. "Then things changed — I found the love of my life. Now my theory on weddings is: Don't invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are OK with that. They're just excited that I said yes."

They Welcomed Their Second Child In November 2016 Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Nov. 30, 2016, Wyatt became a big sister when Kunis and Kutcher's son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, was born. Since then, the family of four has kept a relatively low profile, but Kunis and Kutcher seem as loved-up as ever. When In Touch Weekly claimed the couple was splitting up in June 2019, the two hilariously trolled the magazine with an Instagram video, putting those rumors to rest.