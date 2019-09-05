This past Tuesday night, you may have heard a loud cracking noise all throughout Bachelor Nation. That was the collective sound of countless Bachelor in Paradise fans' hearts breaking all at once as Mike Johnson was sent home during the show's Rose Ceremony. Mike has been a favorite among audiences since he first appeared as a contestant during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. So, it was especially tough to see him walk away from Paradise all alone. But even though fans are upset for Mike, he's maintaining a positive attitude on social media. Mike Johnson's tweet about leaving Bachelor in Paradise is so pure that it's making all of Bachelor Nation love him even more.

During Mike's last episode on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, it was becoming more and more clear to everyone that Mike wasn't having a lot of luck finding his person. He had been dating Sydney Lotuaco, but she moved on to pursue Matt McDonald once he arrived in Paradise. So instead, Mike spent most of his time practicing his backflips on the beach and dispensing his endless words of wisdom to his friends. He also had a particularly heartfelt conversation with Tayshia Adams. Mike told her that he just wanted to find his wife. While they talked, they watched Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin together, and Mike said, "I see Dylan and Hannah, and I want that forever." Unfortunately, he didn't find that forever in Paradise, but Mike believes it's still out there for him.

On Sept. 3, Mike tweeted a hopeful message about his search for love. He posted a gif of a peace sign and wrote: "

'I see Dylan & Hannah & I want that forever' Quote by me. This gif is symbolism that I'll continue to stay happy, positive and strive to always smile. Understand, I take this seriously.

Mike has a long history of boosting his friends with positive advice on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Now it looks like he's turning inward and looking at his own situation with that same optimistic attitude. It's clear that Mike's fans are all rooting for him to find that forever love that he's looking for, at least based on the many supportive tweets he's received:

A lot of fans are hopeful that Mike will get another chance in the Bachelor franchise as the next Bachelor. However, rumors are circulating that his fellow Bachelorette contestant Peter Weber will be the next to claim that title. Even the last Bachelor, Colton Underwood, thinks that Peter will be the Bachelor. For what it's worth, though, Mike told Entertainment Weekly he thinks he would "be a good Bachelor" because "my mom has taught me good things in life. [To] truly listen and pay attention and not just have an agenda of my own. I think those are some key points, and just communicate effectively."

Whether or not Mike gets to search for love on the next season of The Bachelor, it's clear that he knows how to be a good partner to a lucky woman. Now he just needs to find her. With his positivity and devoted fanbase, that shouldn't be a problem.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 9, on ABC.