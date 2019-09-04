Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 has been full of controversial moments. Fan-favorites have taken downward turns as they've instigated fights they really didn't need to be having (lookin' at you, John Paul Jones) or caused a whole lot of jealousy among the other contestants. But through it all, there's been one person who's done nothing but bring smiles to the faces of everyone in Bachelor Nation. Of course, I'm talking about Mike Johnson. Unfortunately, Mike didn't receive a rose in the fourth rose ceremony, and to put it lightly, fans are not happy. These tweets about Mike leaving Bachelor in Paradise show just how upset Bachelor Nation is over his departure.

Audiences first met Mike when he was vying for Hannah Brown's heart during her season of The Bachelorette. Right from the start, fans started rooting for Mike thanks to his good nature and true dedication to finding love. He and Hannah weren't a match, but that meant fans got to see more of Mike when he joined the the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. However, Mike wasn't much luckier in love during his time in Mexico than he had been on The Bachelorette.

During the rose ceremony, it slowly became clear Mike wasn't going to get a rose. Even still, Mike kept supporting his friends and smiling for them as they paired off together. But his good attitude only made it harder when Mike didn't receive a rose.

During his time in Paradise, Mike dated a few different women. When he received his date card upon arriving on the beach, he asked Caelynn Miller-Keyes to go on his one-on-one with him. The two of them seemed to hit it off pretty well, but once Dean Unglert got to the resort, Caelynn focused her attention on him. Mike later gave his rose to Sydney Lotuaco during the third rose ceremony, but their connection fizzled out after Sydney hit it off with Matt Donald.

Mike then went on a date with Angela Chase when she arrived in Paradise. Even so, with Mike as the voice of reason on the beach, his allegiance to his fellow contestant (and Angela's ex) Clay Harbor outweighed any connection he shared with Angela. While Angela started connecting with newcomer Chase McNary, Mike asked Clay how he was feeling about the whole situation, further proving Mike is the world's best friend.

Even though Mike is a pro at dispensing wisdom and a semi-pro at doing back-flips on the beach, it wasn't enough to help him in his search for love in Paradise. When Mike told Tayshia Adams he was "looking for his forever," for a moment, it looked like maybe those two could be a couple. But unfortunately, Mike was still left empty-handed at the end of Week 5.

Even though Mike didn't find love in Paradise, some fans are still hopeful he'll carry his own season as the next Bachelor.

"It hurts so much," Mike said as he left. "Everyone says, 'We like you, we love you so much.' But I have to watch everyone else play from the window."

It's clear Bachelor Nation is rooting for Mike to find his person someday soon. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 9, on ABC.