Mike Johnson's Reaction To Matt James Becoming The Bachelor Is So On Brand

Mike Johnson became an instant fan-fave during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette — so much so, many fans were convinced he'd be selected as the next franchise star, and therefore become the first Black Bachelor. Instead, Peter Weber was given the lead spot in Season 24. Now, for Season 25, ABC is finally going to have a Black Bachelor... except it still won't be Mike. While it would be understandable to express some disappointment about being passed over for the role, Mike Johnson's reaction to Matt James becoming the Bachelor is full of support — which is a total Big Mike move.

News of the casting came on June 12, when Good Morning America revealed Matt James — aka Tyler Cameron's BFF and a total newbie to Bachelor Nation — will be the first Black Bachelor when Season 25 rolls around. Immediately, Twitter blew up with fans scream-typing, "What about Mike???" and posting pics of Hannah's former suitor.

Just a few hours after the big reveal, Mike himself chimed in. He posted a video on Instagram shouting out Matt for the accomplishment, telling fans not to feel bad for him, and blessing viewers with his signature, heart-melting smile. Mike also commended ABC for finally casting a Black man as the lead, and more significantly, gave his thanks to the fans who pushed for this step toward diversity within the franchise.

"They listened to us, I'm giving you guys a shout out, the fans," Mike said in his video. "You guys marched and sent all these emails ... Your guys' voice is definitely being heard."

Personally, if I had been passed over for a job I knew I would do well at — and a job thousands of people on Twitter demanded I be given — I'd find it very difficult to not post a video of myself screaming, "It should've been me!" but Mike has proven himself time and again to handle situations with grace and dignity.

"Don't feel bad for me at all. I am just so elated," he said in his video. "I have so many things coming down the pipeline. I hope that you enjoy my book, I have so much to talk about. Quite honestly, be happy, baby. Don't say nothing bad about my homie. Matt's going to do a great job."

Mike even made it a point to call attention to Clare Crawley, whose Bachelorette season is still set to air ahead of Matt's Bachelor run. "Let's not forget, baby Claire is coming first. So baby, we love you and we can't wait for you to find your spouse," he said. Because that's just who Mike is.