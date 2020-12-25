As America's former first lady, there's no question Michelle Obama has a handle on the holiday season. During her time in the White House, she'd spend weeks — even months — carefully going over Christmas decorations, seasonal events, holiday gatherings, and more. However, it seems like the former FLOTUS is having a good time enjoying her holidays without all the hustle and bustle of the White House. Michelle Obama’s 2020 Christmas tweet put Bo and Sunny in the spotlight, and it's the ultimutt holiday greeting.

"Wishing you light, love, and wonder during this holiday season," she wrote in a Dec. 24 announcement via Twitter. "May the coming year bring us all joy and peace," she added. Her tweet was accompanied by a cheery photo of the family's pair of Portuguese Water Dogs, 12-year-old Sunny and eight-year-old Bo. The two pups were perfectly poised in front of the Christmas tree, sporting Santa hats and wet noses. Honestly, who even needs to see a holiday portrait of the Obamas when these two adorable doggies are in the spotlight? Not only are they cute, they're talented too — even though they don't have opposable thumbs, they managed to sign the Obama family's Christmas card with perfectly legible paw prints.

Although Obama's cheerful Christmas day tweet was playful and lighthearted, she revealed her deeper thoughts on 2020 in a Dec. 22 Instagram post. "For me, the holidays have always been a chance to slow down and reflect," she wrote in her post, featuring news footage of this year's nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against racism and police brutality. Summer 2020 was marked by the deaths of too many Black lives, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many more at the hands of police. "We’ve endured so much this past year, from the devastation of the pandemic to the ups and downs of a hard-won election," Obama continued. "But what has perhaps stayed with me most is the passionate message of justice and empathy that has defined the Black Lives Matter protests around the world," she explained.

"I pray that in 2021, more of us will reach out to understand the experiences of those who don’t look, or vote, or think like we do," Obama added in her post, highlighting how these communities are "just asking to be shown the same level of humanity that our consciences demand we show anyone else in need."

After sharing how she feels about the events of 2020, her Dec. 24 tweet stating, "may the coming year bring us all joy and peace," seems to take on a new light. America feels you, Michelle — almost everyone's hoping for joy and peace in 2021, too.