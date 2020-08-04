On Aug. 4, 2020, President Barack Obama celebrated his 59th birthday, but given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic a big party is probably not in the cards. But that just gives him more time to celebrate with family, and his family is clearly ready. To start the day right, Michelle Obama posted a sweet birthday message to Barack on Instagram, and it's a perfect throwback for a birthday in lockdown.

The former president and first lady have never been shy about celebrating their gold-standard relationship on social media, and frequently post little shoutouts to each other celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and honoring each other's work and achievements. So on the morning of Aug. 4, Michelle posted what appears to be an old snapshot of the 44th first family on vacation, showing the couple and their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, sometime in the early '00s. The picture showed the family standing in front of a seaside landscape, looking relaxed and happy.

"Happy birthday to my favorite guy," Michelle wrote in the caption. "Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come."

As large portions of the United States are still under varying levels of lockdown or travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, a pleasant beach vacation sure sounds nice. Since the Obamas have been spending a lot of time together in quarantine, as they discussed on the first episode of The Michelle Obama podcast on July 29, Michelle's throwback birthday pic for Barack is the perfect virtual getaway.

Michelle has been keeping her followers happy with plenty of photos on her Instagram in the past few weeks. In addition to this throwback birthday tribute, she recently shared a more intimate look at the former first couple recording her first podcast episode. The black-and-white photo of Barack and Michelle lounging in two easy chairs with a mic in between them is much different from the seaside snap, but it just goes to show these two can enjoy each other's company wherever they are.

Given the ongoing pandemic, it's likely President Obama's birthday celebration will look similar to the latter photo, but I think they'll find a way to enjoy themselves without a big party. Happy birthday, Mr. President!