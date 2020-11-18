There are just too many qualities to choose from! Michael B. Jordan was asked what he’s most attracted to in a woman and People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 had a hard time picking just one thing. "Oh man, that’s tough," he said in his Nov. 18 People interview. "It’s like lips, teeth, mouth. I think I’ve paid more attention to eyes as of late, with these masks. I love a woman’s hips, thighs. Hands and feet. And what order you go, that’s a totally different question."

So, there you have it, people. The man is pretty much "most" attracted to the entire female body, save for maybe elbows?

As far as what else he's looking for — aside from superficial physical traits — the guy's got a list. Like, literally. "I’ve got a list," he said. "That’s probably why my a** is still single, but yeah, it’s a list." He didn't go into too much detail, unfortunately (sorry if you were hoping to take notes), but he did say he's looking for someone with "a sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not." He added it's important to him to find "somebody that’s nurturing."

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly the guy has put a lot of thought into what he's looking for in a partner, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that he told People that he does see himself becoming a family man one day. He's even thought he found the person he wants to start his family with on multiple occasions in the past. "Having people who are married around me, a running theme is 'You know when you know.' And it’s one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who’s single," he shared. "I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn’t really work out too well for me."

Even if you check all of his many boxes, don't cross your fingers for a trip down the altar any time soon. For now, Jordan is letting the relationship stuff take a back seat while he focuses his attention on work. "It’s kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work," he admitted, after noting that he "has faith" he'll one day have children and a wife. "But having a family is definitely important."

Truly cannot wait to see who he ends up with.