Mia Caine's Favorite Quarantine Recipes Include These NSFW Tacos

Trading in your early-morning workout for a leisurely yoga flow at home can be a refreshing change of pace. With so much of the world currently in a state of upheaval amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, take a cue from wellness blogger Mia Caine: "Take things slower. Not everything needs to be a fire drill or needs to be done immediately." So, go ahead, give yourself permission to sleep in and enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Slow down. It's OK.

These days, Caine's taking her own advice. She recently dropped a jewelry line called wellthy, which is "designed for the modern minimalist to do more with less." Not only will the pieces pair perfectly with your tie-dye 'fits and fancier looks, but Caine's also donating 100% of those earnings to a COVID-19 relief organization of the buyer's choice.

She's also using this time to get in touch with her passions, providing fans with fresh plant-based recipes like avocado toast with garlic mushrooms, and testing out new yoga flows on her blog, health is wellth. Her IG feed stays true to her vibe as well, filled with calming earth tones, yoga poses, and captions that serve as daily motivation.

I spoke with the yoga queen about her fave recipe and what keeps her laughing for Elite Daily's How I Take Care feature, which boasts interviews with influencers, activists, celebs, TikTokers, and musicians about how they're keeping busy these days. Here's what Caine had to say about her morning routine and those vegan roasted beer and lime cauliflower tacos.

Who she's quarantining with: Her fiancé and their three-year-old Yorkie

Her zodiac sign: Gemini

Her fave local spot: PLANTA South Beach

Her go-to order: Tofu lettuce wraps

Her current foodie obsession at home: Vegan roasted beer and lime cauliflower tacos with cilantro coleslaw from Thug Kitchen

Her day starts with intentions, ginger tea, and Palo Santo.

First thing I do is make my bed. [Then, I] set up my little blanket and meditation pillow. I burn some Palo Santo or turn on my diffuser and take a few moments to meditate and write [a few intentions] in my journal.

I roll out my yoga mat and either do my own flow or follow a flow of one of my favorite yoga studios, which is Yoga Lab here in Miami. And then I get up and make myself breakfast, which is usually my mushroom avocado toast. [I'll] have some ginger tea, and then get to work.

She doesn't mess around when it comes to essential oils.

I really love [filling] my diffuser with different essential oils — whether it's in the morning when I'm journaling, [if] I don't feel like burning some Palo Santo, or at night. I [also really love] using CBD oils. CBD body oils on my body before I go to bed at night is key. It helps me feel [cozier], [more] comfortable, and just a little happier at home.

She's just as hooked on astrology as you are.

I've been using this app called The Pattern that I really like, because I'm one of those people who doesn't know much about horoscopes or the zodiac. I love getting its daily prompts about things that it is recommending for my life right now [based on] my natal chart.

Her SO is her mood booster.

[Being] quarantined with my partner is a really great thing. [Any time] either of us are feeling a little down, if work was a little challenging or whatever is going on in our day, it's nice to be able to connect with that person who knows you best to bring your vibe back up.

... And so is her dog.

[My fiancé and I] have a three-year-old Yorkie. Spending time with him, whether it's playing fetch in the house or going for afternoon, socially-distance walks outside, really keeps things light and happy. This little dog has no idea what's going on. It's nice to see things through his eyes. He's just happy to spend time with us, play fetch, and get his cuddles and his treats.

