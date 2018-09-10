The cosmos are ultra magical. It's hard to believe how the movement of just one celestial body can affect the collective tremendously, right? For instance, every time a planet changes signs, the energetic theme switches along with it, and Mercury in Libra 2018 will do exactly that before the end of this month. In astrology, wherever Mercury is located at the moment, determines our overall communication style, thought process, and verbal exchange. The mischievous messenger planet is ruler of both Gemini and Virgo, and its energy is sharp, curious, and overflowing with intellect. However, as I previously mentioned, the astrological sign it's transiting through determines the theme of Mercury's curiosity, and general exchange.

I'll give you an example: Where is Mercury located in your birth chart? The messenger planet is at home in logical air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. In water signs, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, Mercury's energy is expressed both creatively and emotionally. Meanwhile, in fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, Mercury expresses itself quickly and intuitively. When in an earth sign, on the other hand, Mercury's energy is a lot more practical and realistic. See where I'm going with this? Remember, you can't analyze a transit without understanding the energetic expression, and overall theme of both the planet and the zodiac sign itself.

Mercury In Libra 2018

Late in the evening of Sept. 21, the mischievous messenger planet will switch signs and enter charming Libra. For the record, Mercury has no issues when traveling through airy Libra. On the contrary, the curious-communicator planet meshes extremely well with loquacious Libra, as it adds harmony to our conversations, and verbal exchanges. Air signs tend to be more logical than most, as this element rules the mind.

In Libra, Mercury is social, diplomatic, and incredibly charming. In fact, and this is just a personal opinion, but Libra basically has a PhD in social empathy. This air sign mastered the art of seeing more than one side to any and every situation, and with Mercury here, there is a desire to harmonize all points of view. In the words of the late Beatles' singer and fellow Libra John Lennon, "All we are saying is give peace a chance."

Speaking of, this transit is everything you need to put the drama to rest. In fact, if you've recently cut ties with someone, or have been arguing with a loved one, Mercury in Libra is here to bring you both peace, love, and above all, justice.

The Dark Side Of Mercury In Libra

On the dark side, however, this energy can make us feel a bit indecisive, and I'll explain why. Mercury in Libra's love for balance can easily get confusing, especially when its energy is so relatable to others. Think about it, making a decision when you see the good in both sides can't be easy, right? Well, it doesn't end there, stargazers. In the midst of Mercury in Libra's desire to find harmony, we are prone to avoiding all types of conflict in the process, too. Imagine, Mercury wants to deliver the message, but Libra doesn't want to do it alone. This is where things can suddenly start to get tricky.

Here are a few points to keep in mind during this lovely transit: