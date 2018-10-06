As the final moments of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process wind down, Melania Trump has reportedly finally decided to speak up. The first lady apparently opened up about her feelings on Kavanaugh's nomination, as well as the testimonies that he and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, recently gave regarding a sexual assault she claims happened back in the 1980s (which he has routinely denied). However, Melania Trump's reported comments on Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford may seem a bit... conflicting.

After weeks of steady silence on Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation process, Trump reportedly commented on the subject on Saturday, Oct. 6, offering up some supportive words to the Supreme Court nominee. According to the Miami Herald, when speaking to reporters in Egypt during her first major solo trip abroad, she said, "I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court." CNN reported that Trump wouldn't comment on whether she believes Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh. Elite Daily reached out to Trump's spokesperson for further comment and if she believes Dr. Ford, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Even with her reported non-comment on Ford, Trump reportedly said she is "against any kind of abuse or violence," explaining,

I will move on that and I think that all the victims they need — we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence.

OK... I'm slightly confused.

Then, Trump reportedly said she was "glad" both Kavanaugh and Ford had a chance to share their stories.

I'm glad that Dr. Ford was heard, I'm glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard. FBI investigation was done, is completed and Senate voted.

Elite Daily reached out to Trump's spokesperson for further comment on her reported statements on Kavanaugh and Ford, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The news comes just hours before the Senate is expected to issue its final vote on Kavanaugh's nomination on Saturday, Oct. 6. The confirmation vote is expected to pass, even in the wake of protests against his nomination. In the months since President Donald Trump selected Kavanaugh to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, his nomination has been marred with controversy, mainly related to a series of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him. Ford, one of three accusers, went public with her accusations in early September, claiming that Kavanaugh drunkenly sexually assaulted her at a gathering of friends while they were in high school. He has adamantly denied her allegations. "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or anyone," he said in a statement to CNBC. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not respond to Elite Daily's request for further comment.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The two testified on the claims at a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. The same day, Republicans reached an agreement to delay a planned floor vote on Kavanaugh's nomination, leading to President Trump calling on the FBI for a full investigation into the allegations against the judge, which sources have said was limited in scope from the beginning. Elite Daily reached out to the FBI for comment on the supplemental investigation, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Now, with the end of the confirmation process inching closer, and Kavanaugh's confirmation looking increasingly likely, it seems that Trump has grown comfortable with finally addressing it — even if her comments might lead to more confusion on where she stands.