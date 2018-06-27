Although Melania Trump's recent visit to the border was soured by that whole cringeworthy jacket fiasco, she's apparently not letting it slow her down. In fact, Melania Trump is going on a second trip to the border in the days to come, according to CNN. Hopefully, she's picked out more of a flattering wardrobe this time.

It's unclear on what specific day Trump will be heading to the heart of the border separation crisis. However, her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that Trump is slated to visit multiple facilities "sometime this week." Grisham said that Trump "wants to continue to check on children," and added that,

The first lady is moved by what she is hearing, and what she saw in Texas, and she wants to again see and listen for herself what is happening in these places.

CNN notes that, although it's unclear where exactly Trump will visit, she'll likely tour an immigration processing detention center in McAllen, Texas — which had been her plan during her first visit on June 21, until it was cut short by flooding conditions. Instead she went to the Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter, a facility that cares for unaccompanied minors, where she met with staff and children.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

But the rain was far from the only thing that put a damper on Trump's trip — it was mainly the Zara army jacket she opted to wear to a detention center on June 21, which had the words "I really don't care, do u?" scribbled across the back. Her decision to wear the jacket couldn't have come at a worse time, TBH, as some of the children who were in the center she visited had been separated from their parents under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy. Under the regulation, people who cross the border without documentation will be detained and prosecuted. Additionally, adults who cross the border with a child risk being separated from them, as the children cannot go into jails and through the criminal court system with their guardians.

Considering all the backlash that has come following the separation of more than 2,000 kids from their parents, Trump's wardrobe choice caused a major stir.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Grisham, however, told CNN at the time that "it's a jacket" and it doesn't mean anything. She said,

It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on.

The president made a similar claim, sharing on Twitter that his wife's jacket was simply in reference to the "fake news media." He wrote:

'I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!

IDK about you, but I'm really not buying this. I don't think Trump has ever mentioned the "fake news media" — that's obviously more of the president's thing — so he was better off blaming her jacket on obliviousness, if you ask me.

Even so, the backlash seemingly got to Trump because she appeared to be doing some serious damage control later in the day. Rather than addressing the jacket controversy, she took to Twitter to share some kind words about the children she met during her visit — and a few photos, which showed her sporting an entirely different outfit.

Trump wrote:

Today's visit to #Texas to spend time with children & thank the many hardworking individuals helping to care for them was very meaningful. Thank you to @SecAzar@HHSGOV for traveling w me today & the care you are giving these children in such a difficult time.

It appears as though Trump at least got the hint about proper etiquette and wardrobe when visiting the border, so hopefully her next visit won't come with so much controversy. Hopefully.