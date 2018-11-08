We all have our little quirks, and sometimes they're so minimal that others around us don't notice. But other times, our strange habit is hard to miss — especially when you're living with your significant other. And if you think that the royal family is excluded from having their own set of quirks, you're absolutely wrong. In BBC's new documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, the Duke of Sussex spills the tea on his own weird habit, and honestly, Meghan Markle's reaction to Prince Harry's secret weird habit is so damn relatable, which makes me love them together even more than I already do.

In the film, we learn about all sorts of stuff that goes on behind the scenes in the royal family, and we get a firsthand look into memorable stories told by some of the family members (like how Prince Harry asked Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle). But by far, the strangest little tidbit of information came out when Prince Harry revealed his weird obsession with turning off lights, and what his wife Meghan Markle thinks of his habit.

"My wife certainly goes, 'Well, why turn the lights off? It’s dark,'" Prince Harry said. "I go, 'We only need one light, we don’t need, like, six,' and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit."

So you're telling me that Prince Harry just goes around the house, flipping off lights and sitting in the dark with Meghan Markle? Do they argue next to the light switch, with Meghan flicking it back on after Prince Harry turns it off?

I find this to be so very interesting because of how normal it is. I can say with 100% certainty that I know a handful of people who share this weird habit.

I'm going to be honest with you, though. If Meghan Markle wants the lights on, Prince Harry should just appease his pregnant wife and leave them on. I mean, we wouldn't want her stubbing her toe on a table leg she couldn't see or something. In all fairness, though, it seems like Prince Harry pretty much adores his wife and her growing belly, so I'm sure they're resolving this strange habit as we speak.

And it's pretty obvious that Prince Harry is super excited to become a dad. On Oct. 29, he was giving a speech at the Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand, and revealed that he has a sweet little pet name for Markle's growing bundle of joy.

"From myself and my wife and... our little bump," he said. "We are so grateful to be here."

Did you see that little smile and laugh after he talked about Markle's bump? BRB, gotta go weep tears of joy real quick.

And speaking of that little bump that's due next spring, Prince Harry also revealed in the documentary that he hopes his father, Prince Charles, will take some time to focus more on his family after the baby is born. Prince Harry said,

He does need to slow down. This is a man who has dinner ridiculously late at night, and then goes to his desk later that night and will fall asleep on his notes to the point where he’ll wake up with a piece of paper stuck to his face. The man never stops. When we were kids, there were bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him. We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him.

Despite his work mentality, I'm sure Prince Charles is elated at the thought of another grandchild. Who are we kidding, the entire royal family is probably elated.

Hopefully, when they come to visit the baby, though, they'll be able to see him or her with just a single light on in the house.