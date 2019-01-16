Meghan Markle is an absolute treasure to society, and we should treat her with nothing but respect and love. The fact that she's also the Duchess of Sussex means that you sort of have to treat her that way, too, but that's apparently not at the forefront on everyone's mind. If you're wondering who missed that memo, you might want to check out Meghan Markle's reaction to being called "fat lady" by a volunteer worker for Mayhew, an animal welfare organization that is one of the four organizations that Markle has been named patron of. Yes, you read that correctly. A woman seemingly told a very pregnant-looking Meghan Markle that she was a "fat lady," and of course, our girl handled it in the smoothest way possible.

So here's what went down: On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Markle paid a visit to Mayhew, which, according to its website, is an "animal welfare charity working to improve life for dogs, cats and the people in our community – at our home in London and internationally."

At the event, Markle looked absolutely radiant in a maternity dress and cashmere coat, which also showed off her adorable baby bump. While there, she met with volunteers that have helped make an impact to the animal welfare organization, and made sure to go around and introduce herself to everyone. A true woman of the people!

But there was one woman who Markle introduced herself to that had a few... interesting remarks for the Duchess of Sussex.

"Lovely lady, you are!" the older woman says to Markle while shaking her hand. But then, things get weird.

"May the good lord always bless you...And you're a fat lady!" the older woman says, while the women around her erupt in what seems like very nervous laughter.

Yep, sounds about right. While we can't *confirm* definitively that that's what the woman says, there's really nothing that can deny it, either. And, to be honest, she's speaking pretty clearly, so it seems highly unlikely that that's not what she said.

But fortunately, Meghan Markle is an actual angel, and handled the situation flawlessly.

"I'll take it!" Markle replied with a laugh, as she moved on to the next introduction.

You can watch the entire awkward encounter below and see for yourself just how cringe-worthy the exchange is:

I mean, can you even imagine uttering those words to any woman, let alone a pregnant and royal one?!

Let's give her the benefit of the doubt, though. Perhaps the woman didn't know that Meghan Markle was pregnant, which was announced back on Oct. 15, 2018.

And who knows, maybe the woman also missed the memo when Meghan Markle confirmed her due date, just a few days ago in Birkenhead, England, reportedly telling a woman in the crowd that she's six months pregnant, and that her due date is the end of April to early May. Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for confirmation on the reported due date, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Or perhaps this is all just one big misunderstanding and the term "fat lady" is a phrase of endearment for pregnant women to her? IDK.

All I know is that if she really does think Meghan is a fat lady, she completely overlooked the fact that Meghan Markle is actually very slim, except for her belly, because there's a baby in there.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Really just shooting thoughts into the air at this point, because I honestly don't know how this happened.

Let's all give Meghan Markle a big round of applause for navigating that conversation as gracefully as a royal could. We see you, Meghan. We see you, and we salute you.