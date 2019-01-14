It's go-time, people! Or at least it's kinda close. We're only three months away from welcoming a new royal baby to the world and, according to new reports, Meghan Markle is finally sharing some deets with the public. That means it's officially time to get hype! During an outing with Prince Harry on Jan. 13 to the town of Birkenhead, England, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that's she's actually due in late April to early May. And, like, YAY, because that means we'll possibly get to meet the new addition pretty soon! She also fielded questions about the baby's sex. So will Meghan and Harry have a boy or a girl? Sadly, your guess is as good as mine — and Meghan and Harry's, for that matter.

See, according to People, a nine-year-old little girl named Kitty Dudley from St Anne’s Primary School met the Duchess during her recent royal visit to Birkenhead.

"Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school," the little girl reportedly told the publication. "I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, 'We don’t know whether it’s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.'"

Is the lack of an actual answer kind of a bummer? Well duh, because we all wanna know what she's having! But Meghan's not the first pregnant woman to keep the sex of her baby on the down-low (even to herself) and she won't be the last, so you just go ahead and keep doing you, mama!

It's actually a fun little guessing game, you know? Like, will Meghan give birth to a ginger-haired son? Or will the couple welcome a dark-haired daughter?

At least we already know what Prince Harry is hoping for. Remember back on Oct. 21 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Sydney, Australia for the Invictus Games and the dad-to-be revealed to a fan during a cycling event that he hopes baby numero uno will be a girl?

If you forgot that this whole thing went down like I did — I mean, it was three whole months ago, c'mon! — you can refresh your memory by watching the video of this incredible moment that was posted on Instagram by a Harry and Meghan fan account. Because sometimes life is just that good.

In the clip, a fan calls out to Prince Harry that she hopes the baby is a girl, and Harry responds: "So do I!"

Watch:

I love his totally on-the-fly reply so much, but even better is the way that right afterward, he runs over to the security barricade to stop and say hi to a couple of little kids who are trying to get his attention.

I mean, how cute is that?

Whatever they're having, one this is crystal clear: Prince Harry is going to make the best dad.