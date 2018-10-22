We already know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to make an amazing set of royal parents. But does the happy couple want their firstborn child to be a baby boy or a baby girl? Your guess is as good as mine. Although, it now looks like we may have an answer to that question, thanks to this video of Prince Harry revealing if he wants a boy or girl. See, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 21 for the Invictus Games, when the dad-to-be revealed to a fan during a cycling event that he hopes baby numero uno will be a girl. Did an image of a mini ginger version of Markle just pop into your head? Good, mine too.

Anyway, there's actually a video of this incredible moment, and because today is our lucky day, it was posted on Instagram for us to watch over and over again. In the clip, a fan calls out to Prince Harry that she hopes the baby is a girl, and Harry responds: "So do I!" I love his totally unrehearsed reply so much, but even better is the way that right afterward, he pivots over to the security barricade to stop and say hi to a couple of little kids who are trying to get his attention.

Watch:

See? I told you he's going to make a great dad! I mean, he can barely seem to contain his excitement over the fact that he and his wife are expecting, and it's all just so cute. Check out what he said about Markle and their future child while speaking at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony the day before on Oct. 20:

First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days. I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.

Awww. And this wasn't the first time the Duke of Sussex shared his joy with fans. This is what he had to say while speaking at a reception at Admiralty House at the end of the couple's first day in Sydney on Oct. 16:

It is obviously great to be back in Australia. Especially, even more so, this is my wife's first visit here, so I’m very excited to show her this incredible country of yours. Thank you for the incredibly warm welcome. We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby — be it a boy or a girl — so thank you very much.

Meanwhile, at that same reception, the couple received their first official baby gifts! Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, presented them with a cute stuffed kangaroo with a baby 'roo in its pocket, and with a pair of Ugg booties so adorable and tiny that they will legit make your heart melt.

"That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!" Markle remarked in a Facebook Live video posted by People, as Prince Harry bent down to examine the baby Joey in the roo's pocket. The whole thing was just so cute! But I seriously hope these two are planning to build a huge royal nursery, because that room is going to be filled with presents by the time this baby finally arrives.

So, will they paint the nursery pink or blue (or some awesome other shade since it's not 1954)?

Looks like we'll have to wait until Spring 2019 to find out.