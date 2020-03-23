Meghan Markle has always been a go-getter. Long before she married Prince Harry and began making charity visits on behalf of the royal family, Meghan was doing good deeds all on her own. While working as an actor on Suits, Meghan was making a big difference and it landed her an impressive on-set nickname. Meghan Markle's old nickname from Suits is an ode to how hard she works on and off the screen.

As Meghan and Harry prepare to step down as senior royals and begin a transition period where they will "work to become financially independent," Vice TV released a new documentary titled Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown.

In the film, Harper's Bazaar's royal editor Omid Scobie was among those who discussed how Meghan used her "star power" as an actor to make a difference. Speaking about how Meghan stepped in after seeing how much food was wasted on the set of Suits, Scobie shared:

Low and behold, the food [was] suddenly being loaded into vans at the end of the day and taken to nearby homeless shelters. And that was where the nickname 'Meghan Gets Sh*t Done' came from on set.

Meghan's work didn't stop there, either. In December 2019, St. Felix Centre — a Toronto based charity that provides resources for "some of the most marginalized and vulnerable members" — thanked Meghan for her ongoing support. The charity captioned a photo of Meghan and other volunteers:

Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people.

While Meghan won't be working as a senior member of the royal family after April 1, there's no doubt she's going to continue to do good and support organizations near and dear to her heart moving forward.