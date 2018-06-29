Most of us are typically used to seeing the Duchess of Sussex rocking a subtle, natural-looking beat for her outings, especially since officially joining the British Royal Family. But Meghan Markle's makeup at the Queen's Young Leaders event was unlike anything we've seen on her at a royal engagement — even her wedding day. Needless to say, though, she looked absolutely stunning.

Walking into Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, June 26, side-by-side with her husband Prince Harry, and her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, the new royal opted for a soft pink double-breasted, cap sleeve dress by Prada, paired with black Aquazzura pumps, and her hair was styled into bouncy waves. Markle completed her look with a nude, glossy lip and an unfamiliar rosy glow on her cheeks. Of course, if she had done this during her Suits days, it would be no big deal. But this isn't a look we really ever see a royal sporting. There's no written rule, of course, that says the family can't wear highlighter on their cheeks, but the 36-year-old is certainly having fun — and looking great — while playing around in that grey area.

While it's unclear which exact products Markle used to get her glow this time, there are so many options when it comes to highlighters. So, whether you love drugstore or higher end brands, it should be pretty easy to recreate her look.

Why not try some of these products to give you a high-shine look?

Farsali's Jelly Beam Illuminator took Instagram by storm when it first came out in 2017 — so you know it's good. This buildable highlighter can be used to add a subtle touch of glow or to turn your cheeks into Chicago's Cloud Gate, if you're into being bold.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, Wet n Wild's MegaGlo Liquid Highlighter is the way to go. This product will give you a rosy glow, while the formula also works to hydrate the skin with a mixture of grape seed oil, vitamin E, and murumuru seed butter.

Now, of course, I don't know anything for sure, but Markle's cheeks look very much like the shades Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule-esque of Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter. So if you're going for an exact replication of her latest look, Killawatt may be your best bet!

This isn't the first time the Duchess has wowed us with her looks. Shortly after her historic wedding took place in May 2018, many were jumping to get freckle tattoos to mimic Markle's own natural ones. But if needles freak you out and you're looking for a less intense way to add some flare to your face, makeup artist Courtney Larrabee told New Beauty in early June how anyone can painlessly achieve the look.

"The secret is using a sharp felt tip eyeliner or brow pen," Larrabee revealed. "You want something in a brown or taupe that is soft and natural. It is important to remember to only use the tip of the pen to create the freckle, and dab it instantly with the flat of your fingertip to soften the look. A favorite of mine is Milani Brow Tint Pen in Natural Taupe 01."

Markle's looks aside, it seems as though she's blending in very well with her new British family — and reportedly already appears to have a close bond with the Queen, according to one source.

"She has developed an increasingly close, warm relationship with [both] the Queen and her father-in-law, Prince Charles," the insider claimed to Entertainment Tonight. "She wants to please them and is doing whatever she can to educate herself to make sure she doesn't put a foot wrong."

The source also claimed that the family is apparently very "impressed" by her interest in charitable work and her initiative to take on new projects.

The Duchess of Sussex is, without a doubt, one extraordinary woman. And she looks so damn good at the same time.