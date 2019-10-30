Meghan Markle's Ex's Mom's Tweet Defending Her Says A Lot

We all have ghosts of relationships past and, "at the end of the day," many of us tout baggage from our former lovers. In that sense, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is no different from you and me. Meghan's exes (and their family) have spoken out about knowing the Duchess in the past. That being said, their remarks have always been so positive, and the most recent was no different. If you take a look at Meghan Markle's ex's mom's tweet defending her, you'll realize it's on point.

Let me start by explaining which ex we're talking about here. If, like me, you adore Meghan and follow her life closely, you may remember she once dated a chef, Cory Vitiello. Meghan and Vitiello may not have worked out but, apparently, Vitiello's family still has her back.

On Oct. 29, a tweet surfaced from Meghan's friend, Jessica Mulroney, which applauded the 72 female members of Parliament who recently wrote Meghan a published an open letter expressing their support for her and condemning the unfair and invasive media coverage of her. Who jumped into the replies section? Vitiello's mom.

"It's about time! (So sad and shocking that there’s so much jealousy, hostility and bullying directed her way!)," she reportedly wrote, although the tweet has since been deleted. Of course, fans were able to screenshot it before it disappeared.

Despite Meghan's relationship with Vitiello coming to an end in 2016, it seems like she's stayed top-of-mind in the family. I mean, it's really saying something if your ex's mom is out here defending you on the internet. Clearly, Meghan made quite a positive impression on the Vitiellos! Meghan and Cory were said to have dated between 2014 and 2016 and his mom has shared plenty of kind words about Meghan in the past.

When speaking with The Daily Mail, she insisted that "we are very fond of her ... she is a lovely, lovely woman. Very smart, very bright, very caring. She's a warm personality, very sincere. We very much enjoyed the time we spent with her. She fitted very well into our family. The Royal Family, and Britain, is very lucky to have her." Yep, Meghan is a dream daughter-in-law for sure.

And speaking of sincere, let us not forget the incredibly honest, headline-making comments Meghan delivered earlier this month. The Duchess of Sussex got so real when speaking on the topic of media scrutiny.

“You add this on top of being a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” Markle said in the ITV documentary special, and trailed off. "Thank you for asking if I’m okay. Not many people have asked if I’m okay.” Then, when asked if it would be safe to say she's "not OK," the Duchess admitted yes, that would be a safe assumption.

While it's rare for royals to speak publicly about mental health, Meghan deserves some major props for doing so. So, cheers to those supporting her, the members of Parliament who have her back, and even her ex's mom.

Meanwhile, I'm still reeling over the major progress this open letter makes. It is indeed about time Meghan gets a break from unjust media scrutiny and it's amazing to see so many female leaders stand up and say it. You can see the full letter for yourself below. Farewell, Twitter bullies!