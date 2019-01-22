Meghan Markle is one of those women who seems like she can really do it all. Not only is she literally royalty, but she also keeps to a steady workout routine, loves her pasta, and is an amazing actor as well. Plus, at least in my opinion, the pregnancy glow is real, because she's been looking so happy lately. So when I heard about Meghan Markle's cooking essentials, I decided that I needed to take a shopping trip as soon as possible to stock up on the foods she swears by.

Per Express, in his book on Markle, called Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, royal biographer Andrew Morton described how the Duchess of Sussex's love for food has even influenced what Prince Harry keeps in the fridge. “Meghan never leaves home unless she has hummus, carrots, green juice, almonds and chia seed pudding in the fridge," wrote Morton, according to Express.

One of the ways Markle reportedly influenced her now-husband was to help him really focus on his health by swapping alcohol for mineral water, for example. “All she did was show him there’s another way to live and he’s become a huge fan," an anonymous source told Express. "He eats well, doesn’t poison his body, exercises, does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier.” Getting healthy together is ultimate #CoupleGoals in my opinion, so Markle's choice to share her love for food with her loved one is super sweet.

Nutritionally speaking, Markle is really onto something with the foods she "never leaves home" without, because each one really packs a major punch for your overall health. But true to her belief in balance and her love for treats like banana bread, these five fridge essentials are also delicious, so get ready to experiment.

The creamiest hummus Giphy "Hummus is a nutritious and tasty spread that provides energy and protein," Vince Sant, co-founder and lead trainer for V Shred, an online fitness platform, tells Elite Daily. For a snack that will keep you nourished and satisfied, try pairing the garbanzo dip with some whole wheat pita slices, suggests Sant, as they'll keep you fueled much longer than chips would.

Fresh carrots Giphy You may have heard that carrots are great for keeping your eyes strong and healthy, but what you might not know is that they're also great for keeping your bones strong and healthy. The brightly colored root veggie is rich in vitamin K, which, a review published in the scientific journal The Proceedings of the Nutrition Society explains, is essential for normal blood coagulation and bone metabolism. For a double nutritional punch, reach for the good old carrots and hummus combo, and you'll really be doing your body good (and making Meghan Markle proud).

A crisp green juice Giphy You might wonder if the green juices you see lining the shelves of trendy restaurants are actually worth the hype. If you've ever spent $8 on a green juice (guilty), it wasn't all for nothing, according to at least one expert. Drinking a green juice is a great way to make sure you're getting plenty of vitamins and minerals in a single dose, says Pip Waller, holistic healer, medical herbalist, and author of the book Deeply Holistic. In addition to supporting your overall health, a cool glass of green juice is just the thing for fighting exhaustion so that you can power through your day without feeling the urge to nap at your desk, Waller tells Elite Daily. If you need a place to start, this Allrecipes juice combines apples, celery, cucumber, kale, and a bit of lemon and ginger for kick.

Plenty of almonds Giphy "Almonds are high in the mineral magnesium, which numerous studies have shown promotes heart health, normalizes blood pressure, and manages cholesterol levels," Carolyn Dean, MD, ND, author of the book The Magnesium Miracle, tells Elite Daily. Almonds are one of those ingredients that can really shift to almost any kind of food, which makes them great to have on hand at all times. Whether you sprinkle them on your morning oatmeal, grind them into a crust for baked chicken, incorporate almond milk into a smoothie bowl, or grind them into the perfect gooey almond butter, you really can't go wrong with the tasty nut.