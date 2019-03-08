Living in the world we do, it's easy to get caught up in the storm of social media, and how something like scrolling through your news feed can quickly wreak havoc on your wellness. So, in a world where there can be so much ~drama~, how do celebs handle things — especially when those situations sometimes involve themselves? Well, Meghan Markle's comments about avoiding negativity on social media will make you throw your hands up and say, "Preach!"

In honor of International Women's Day (holla!) and as a part of her new role as vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (double holla!), Markle was invited to participate in a panel discussion revolving around equal opportunity. And, while she had plenty to say about her advocacy to the cause, it was what she said about social media that really struck a chord.

Speaking with an editor from The Economist, Markle revealed the reason she decided not to post on social media and, instead, fills her time with more pressing subjects going on in our world today. When she was asked if she scrolls through Twitter, Markle explained that she avoids the outlet entirely. Yes, you guys, that means that Meghan Markle has, sadly, missed any and all of the memes or opinions you may have about the royal family.

Bummer.

"My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based," Markle said. "For me, it’s a tricky one, because I’m not part of any of that. I don’t look at it. Sorry, no. For me, that is my personal preference. But I do read The Economist."

Hey, at least there's that!

Markle also added that she strives to find "journalism that’s really covering things that are going to make an impact," and mentioned a conversation she had backstage at the panel. She said,

We were talking about Tanzania and the article The Economist just did. Things like that, that are really talking about how the role of women is really shifting and changing. That’s key. Focus your energy there and not on the stuff that is perhaps muddling you.

She continued, telling the audience, "If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice and an inequality, someone needs to say something," adding, "And why can’t it be you?"

How does Meghan Markle just get it? I'm not sure, but I want to give her a hug.

But if you're a true Meghan Markle fan, then you're probably not too surprised to hear those comments about staying away from social media. Back in January 2018, it was revealed that Markle would no longer be on any social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years," a palace source told People. "However as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them," the source said, which honestly makes a ton of sense, considering her engagement to Prince Harry at the time (and it's an unspoken rule that working royalty can't have a social media presence).

While that unspoken rule sounds kind of crummy, it seems as though Markle is more than happy to give up social media and focus on more important matters. So keep being the brave and badass advocate that you are, Meghan!

Keep making us proud.