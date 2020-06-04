Meghan Markle is taking a stand. The Duchess is currently living in her home city of Los Angeles, California, and she refuses to remain silent on racial injustice and police brutality in America. Meghan shared some meaningful words backing the protests calling for justice and change during when speaking to the 2020 graduating class of her LA high school. Meghan Markle's Black Lives Matter commencement speech is a must-watch.

The Duchess recorded the video message virtually from home, first admitting she'd been nervous she wouldn't say the "right" thing to the students of Immaculate Heart High School.

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you," she began in the speech. "I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know... Stephon Clark. His life mattered."

"I know that this is not the graduation that you envisioned," she added. "But I also know that there’s a way to re-frame this for you and not see this as the end of something but instead to see this as the beginning of you harnessing all of the work, all of the values, all of the skills you have embodied over the last four years."

You can watch the commencement speech video below.

Meghan also reflected on her own time at the school, recalling a message she learned herself from a former teacher.

"'Always remember to put others' needs above your own fears,'" she shared. "And that has stuck with me through my entire life, and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before."

Meghan left the students of Immaculate Heart High on a positive note, empowering them to be part of the change.

"Now you get to be part of rebuilding. And I know sometimes people say, 'How many times do we need to rebuild?' Well, you know what? We are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we," she said.

Meghan is now living in Los Angeles full time after taking a step back from her senior role in the royal family in January.