Meghan Markle Was Left Out Of This Royal Baby Announcement & It's Kinda Awkward

By now, you've surely heard the good news that the royal baby has arrived. If not — SURPRISE! Kate Middleton delivered her third child, a baby boy, on Monday, April 23, and the public couldn't be happier. Kensington Palace did a great job keeping fans up to speed on the baby news and made an official announcement about his arrival on Twitter. In the note, Middleton and Harry mentioned all of their key family members, except for one. Meghan Markle was left out of the royal baby announcement and I guess it's kind of awkward. I mean really, who's the famous royal family member here, anyway?

In the early morning hours of April 23, Kensington Palace tweeted that Middleton was headed to St. Mary's hospital to deliver her baby. This is where she also gave birth to her two other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Shortly after 11 a.m. local time, Kensington Palace confirmed Middleton delivered a happy and healthy baby boy. Their statement went as follows:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Hm... shall we do a quick roll call?

Obviously, the Queen gets the first shout out. She's followed by hubby, Prince Philip, who comes before his son, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla. Bringing up the caboose is Middleton's brother-in-law Prince Harry and her soon-to-be sister-in-law... wait a minute... hang on. Where is Meghan Markle?

SHOULD WE PANIC? WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Honestly? The announcement snub is probably due to lots of hoity-toity British royalty protocol stuff and not much else. Middleton's birth parents and sister Pippa weren't mentioned either. Plus, based on reports, we know Middleton and Markle have been getting along just fine, thank you very much. Back in January, a source told E! News Middleton was doing everything she could to support Markle during her transition into royalty. The insider claimed,

Kate knows how difficult it is navigating one's way through this very different world. [And] it was important to [Harry] that Meghan and Kate got to know each other, as she has experienced many of the challenges Meghan now faces... It's an exciting time and it's going to be really interesting what they do together as a four in the future. There's a lot of buzz across the [Kensington Palace] household.

Now that Markle is officially going to be Auntie Meghan, she's doing her due diligence to ensure her sister-in-law is comfortable. In fact, Markle and Prince Harry went out of their way to confirm Middleton has zero responsibilities at their big wedding. Leaving Middleton out of the bridal party isn't a "diss," and more a calculated move to give Kate some breathing room and space to relax.

A source told Vanity Fair, "Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth.” The insider added,

They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day. They just want Kate to be able to enjoy the day and not worry about anything. Harry has said there’s no pressure on her to do anything. They know Kate will have her hands full.

Sounds like alls well that ends with a royal baby and a royal wedding. No hard feelings between sisters here. Phew.

