OK, to be totally honest, hanging out with that one couple in your friend group who can't keep their hands off of each other is always kind of awk. But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dinner party PDA reportedly annoys their friends for the most ridiculous reason. Let's take this all with a grain of salt, because this story about Meghan and Harry's interactions during dinner parties with their friends could be nothing more than a silly rumors. That being said, the bar for what's considered "PDA" here is pretty low. You see, while your friends who are way too into PDA might be erotically grinding on the dance floor or full-on making out in the hallway at a party, Harry and Meghan are... sitting next to each other. Gasp! (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for the royals for comment on this story and did not hear back in time for publication.)

According to the Daily Mail, there's a longstanding British party etiquette rule that says couples should not be seated next to each other at dinner parties to avoid any potential public displays of affection. More specifically, the Daily Mail reports the rule is there so that other guests don't potentially lose their appetite by watching a couple get handsy.

And people apparently take this rule pretty seriously because the Daily Mail also reports that friends of Meghan and Harry have reportedly stopped inviting Meghan to dinner because she refuses to abide by the rule.

The Daily Mail reported that Meghan and Harry have reportedly been ignoring the rules by "insisting on sitting next to each other." The nerve.

The publication went on to report that Meghan, in particular, has reportedly dismissed the rule as "exclusive" and "traditional." It also said that part of her reportedly dismissing the rules entails her reportedly "rejoicing in affectionate dinner-table PDAs with her royal husband."

Remember, people. This is a world in which sitting next to each other is PDA, so "affectionate dinner-table PDAs" could really be anything. Maybe their elbows touched when they were cutting their filets?

Harry's high class British friends reportedly aren't cool with Meghan's reportedly revolting against their British dinner party traditions and, according to the Daily Mail are reportedly rolling their eyes at her "American ways." IDK about you, but I feel like rolling your eyes and excluding someone from your social circle would be more rude than sitting next to your husband at a dinner party? But hey. Who am I to judge?

This isn't the first time that Harry and Meghan's physical attraction towards each other has reportedly ruffled some royal feathers. When they first tied the knot, they were spotted holding hands at various official royal events. Why is this a big deal, you ask? Well, because it goes against what's reportedly the royal family's unwritten no PDA rule that was created based on an example set by Queen Elizabeth. "The Queen rarely holds hands with her husband in public and this seems to have set an unwritten precedent for the other royals," body language expert Robin Kermode explained to the Daily Mail in February of 2017.

But that didn't stop Meghan and Harry from interlocking fingers at royal gatherings anyway.

Honestly, they're in love and they want to hold hands and sit next to each other. I'm here for it. Sorry Brits.