There's some biiiig news for the royal family, you guys! While the world is patiently waiting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first baby to arrive, it's been revealed that the couple already seems to know the gender. Up until now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained totally quiet when it came to the sex of their firstborn, but now the big reveal is here! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed the sex of their baby, so get ready for all of the royal baby names to start rolling in.

According to Us Weekly, Meghan Markle is reportedly pregnant with a (drum roll please)... baby boy! Break out those baby blue onesies, because it's celebrating time, people. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for confirmation of the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Can you even deal with the excitement that soon enough, another prince will be welcomed into the world? It was initially speculated that, because Meghan Markle's New York City baby shower had pink accents on Feb. 20, she and Prince Harry were expecting a girl. But apparently, Markle couldn't keep the secret any longer and revealed the gender to her friends at The Mark Hotel, where she had her shower. Perhaps the pink decorations were merely a ploy to get people into believing that she was having a girl.

Tricky, tricky.

Another reason why the world was made to believe that Harry and Meghan would be welcoming a little girl into the world was from a small comment Harry made back in October when visiting Australia as part of the royal tour. When one royal fan shouted that they hoped the royal baby would be a girl, Prince Harry agreed, saying, "So do I":

Of course, Prince Harry may not have even known the sex of their baby at that point in time, considering they only announced their pregnancy just days before the comment was made.

It was previously reported that Meghan and Harry wanted the baby's gender to be a surprise. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight back in January that the couple "decided not to find out the sex" while revealing some nursery room details. I guess they simply couldn't wait a minute longer than they had to, and I give them props for waiting this long.

And about that royal baby nursery: it looks like the baby's room won't have any elements that lean towards the baby's gender (apologies to the color blue). Nicholl said that "according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern." She continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette — whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery." Elite Daily previously reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ugh, can we just press fast forward to the day the royal baby finally arrives? While there's no specific due date that's known, Meghan Markle reportedly confirmed her general due date back in January to a fan at a royal engagement in Birkenhead, England, according to reports.

Damn right it is.

While Markle's pregnancy was announced back in October 2018, Kensington Palace only stated that the baby was due in Spring 2019. Fortunately for us, the Duchess of Sussex herself reportedly revealed that the baby is expected to arrive at the end of April or early May.

We're ready whenever you are, little royal one!