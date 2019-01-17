The only thing that excites me more than the idea of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry having a baby is finding out whether that baby is a boy or a girl. And because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep the gender a surprise, I was excited to hear that they've already begun planning out the nursery. Somehow, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby nursery details sound almost as perfect as their royal wedding, and I'm obsessing over all the new info.

According to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the newest addition to the royal family will be in a nursery fit for either a prince or a princess, which means there will probably not be any shades of pink or blue in the baby's room (not that princess need pink rooms and princes need blue rooms anyway).

"According to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette—whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery." Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I personally feel like whites and grays are an ideal color combo, and just the thought of it is giving me a very Chip and Joanna Fixer Upper kind of vibe.

Sigh. If only someone could tell me whether or not shiplap will be involved in the baby's nursery.

Nicholl also confirmed that both Meghan and Harry wanted the baby's gender to be a surprise, telling the site, "They've decided not to find out the sex," and that Markle has been beaming throughout her entire pregnancy. "She has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life," Nicholl said. "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy."

While I'm not personally friends with Markle (yet), I'd imagine that her face looks something like this every time she thinks about the recent events in her life:

Considering there's so much to be happy about — you know, the whole marrying an actual prince, becoming a prominent figure in the royal family, and preparing for a royal baby — it makes total sense that Markle is in such a euphoric place, and apparently, Harry is equally excited.

"Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment," Nicholl said, and brought up the fact that the couple are readying to step away from Kensington Palace and move to Frogmore Cottage. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

And if you think that the Duke and Duchess are moving into a home that's not up to snuff in comparison to Kensington Palace, think again. According to The Daily Mail, Frogmore Cottage is being renovated and will have an estimated $3.8 million in refurbishments (pause here to gawk). The home will also have new additions like a yoga studio with a special floor, an "elaborate Gone With The Wind-style double staircase" to replace "the hotchpotch of stairs criss-crossing the interior," and new grand fireplaces in "principal rooms."

It looks like no matter what gender they ultimately have, that little baby is going to grow up in one gorgeous home.