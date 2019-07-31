Just when you thought you couldn't love the Duchess of Sussex any more, she goes ahead and guest edits the September issue of British Vogue and drops some incredibly exciting and heartwarming news. As revealed within the publication's pages, Meghan Markle is launching a clothing line benefitting Smart Works, a non-profit that helps disadvantaged and unemployed women who are entering or returning to the workforce, which means you'll not only be able to channel your favorite royal via your style but you'll be able to do good in the process. There's nothing better than shopping for a cause!

While British Vogue's September issue doesn't physically hit shelves until August 3, there are snippets from it that have already been released online, like Markle's guest editor letter. "It was in early January, on a cold and blustery London day, that I sat down for a cup of tea with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful," it begins. "Though we have several mutual friends, our first encounter had been years in the making, the impetus for which was my asking him to support an organisation I strongly believe in called Smart Works."

The letter goes onto to reveal that Markle was initially supposed to appear on the cover of British Vogue's September issue but that after their deep conversation she instead asked to guest edit it. It goes without saying that Enninful agreed, and the issue that resulted was one of what Markle refers to as "substance and levity" — one that champions internal beauty, ethical brands, and designers focusing on heritage and history. It makes sense that a clothing launch of equal dignity would coincide with the issue's release and would benefit the non-profit that inspired this whole ball to get rolling: Smart Works.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle became the royal patron of Smart Works in January, when she visited the charity's headquarters that month. Smart Works provides free professional clothing and job interview training for disadvantaged women who are entering or re-entering the workforce. As Markle reportedly writes in British Vogue, "When you walk into a Smart Works space, you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes." This is where her upcoming collection of work-appropriate clothing comes in.

As revealed by royal reporter Omid Scobie on Twitter, Markle recruited an array of experienced brands including British department stores Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, the brand Jigsaw, and fashion designer Misha Nonoo to work with her on the brand.

He writes that the collection, which will launch later in 2019, will follow a one-for-one business model. As Markle reportedly explains in British Vogue, “For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

While no further information has been revealed as to where you'll be able to buy the collection, what its price points will be, or what styles it'll offer, one thing's for certain: it'll be refined, classy, and excellently executed, because Markle doesn't do anything any other way.