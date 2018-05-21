It's probably one of the first things we teach ourselves how to do as little girls after watching our first Disney movie — curtsy. At least, I know I did. I spent hours and hours practicing the royal tradition when I was little, you know, just in case I ever stumbled into a fancy ball and happened upon the Queen. So I was definitely a teensy bit bummed on May 19 when I was watching the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and didn't see the big moment go down. But guess what? It turns out Meghan Markle curtsied to the Queen at the royal wedding, after all — there simply wasn't any footage of it! Well, there was, it was just kind of lame and shot from super far away.

So keep calm, you guys, because there actually was a curtsy, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is still the most perfect bride ever. The cameraperson, however, should definitely be banished from the kingdom — queendom? — for choosing to cut away at such a pivotal moment. How dare you go for a wide shot, cameraperson! Now, be gone with you! JK, everyone makes mistakes, right? And I actually have no power here, so carry on!

If you're anything like me, you're still gonna want some proof that this whole curtsy thing actually happened. So here you go:

On the one hand, I can kind of see it. But I'm not gonna lie, I also feel a little like Rachel Greene that time she hooked up with Ross, accidentally got pregnant, and went in for her very first ultrasound.

At least the Twitterverse can finally breathe a collective sigh of relief, after blowing up during the nuptials over the apparent oversight.

Have so many people ever typed the word "curtsy" before? I'm gonna be real with you guys here for a sec, I don't even think I actually knew the right way to spell "curtsy" before today.

Meanwhile, Curtsygate wasn't the only moment during the ceremony that Twitter melted down over. After Meghan made her entrance at St George's Chapel and walked down the aisle, Prince Harry leaned over to lift up her veil and the most adorable thing happened. Watch:

Did you see it, you guys? Did you?! Prince Harry lifted up the veil, then looked at Meghan and said "Hi." Cutest moment ever. I just love these two together so much. And I'm really glad the cameraperson was there to capture it this time, and didn't pull back to grab reaction shots from, like, Oprah or Posh and Becks.

Anyway, tweets about the succinct salutation show that fans of the royal couple were so here for it.

Same. Also, just as an aside, if someone started selling "He said hi" T-shirts with, like, a British flag or crown on them I would totally buy one.

Oh, and we can't forget this moment:

Viewers also caught Prince Harry mouthing the words "You look amazing; I'm so lucky." So epic! And can we please discuss Prince William, Duke of Cambridge looking like he's trying not to laugh in the background? Seriously, go back and watch the clip again, because I promise it's all you'll see.

But let's circle back to Meghan's veil for a sec. Did you know her lengthy, sheer version was 16-feet long? And according to a tweet from Kensington Palace, she had it embroidered with flowers representing each of the 53 countries within the Commonwealth as a way to signify unity.

To punctuate the whole thing, Meghan wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara that was made in 1932, and lent to her by Queen Elizabeth.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How stunning is that thing? It's so much better than those pink plastic ones I wore as a kid. And, you, know, on Saturday when I was lying in bed watching the nuptials. Seriously, I am super-jelly of everything Meghan's got going on here. But TBH, nothing could outshine that smile! Congrats, girl!