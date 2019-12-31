In 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their bundle of joy, baby Archie, and it looks like the family of three are kicking off 2020 in the best way. Word on the street (internet) is that the couple will be doing it real big this year. Meghan and Harry's reported 2020 New Year's plans sound lavish AF.

According to The Mirror, the pair will reportedly spend New Year's Eve in a $13.14 million waterfront mansion in Canada with little Archie. Not only that, but Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is said to be joining them (Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation).

It may be a little non-traditional to spend the holiday season so far from the palace and the rest of the royal family, but it sounds like Meghan and Harry are living the high life in Canada. According to the outlet, the mansion has a pizza oven in the kitchen, a game room, a two-story living room, as well as a wine-tasting room. Not too shabby, right? Oh, and, apparently, the couple really loves the house, and has reportedly been there for the last two weeks. Don't worry though — they will eventually make their way back to Windsor, and are reportedly set to return the Friday after the new year.

The Canadian mansion may not be a royal palace, but, apparently, it's a close second. One local told The Mirror that the house is "an incredible property, and one of the most prestigious around here. “I wasn’t surprised when I found out Harry and Meghan are staying there. It’s certainly fit for royalty.”

Meghan and Harry's new year's plans aren't unlike how they spent Christmas 2019. The royal couple temporarily ditched the U.K. in favor of a quiet holiday in Canada, reportedly surrounded by breathtaking scenery in the Horth Hill Park region of Vancouver Island. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation on those Christmas plans, but there's a chance that's where their luxurious waterfront mansion is located.

Meghan and Harry's spokesperson previously confirmed the couple has been in Canada for the holiday season. "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private time in Canada," the spokesperson said. "The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. Whilst this confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected."

Harry and Meghan are also reportedly gearing up to throw a New Year's Day party at the mansion, so it sounds like they've really gotten into the holiday spirit in Canada. As for baby Archie, he just might have the most exciting (and luxurious) first new year of all time.