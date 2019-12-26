They say there's no place like home for the holidays, but it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't share that sentiment — at least this Christmas season. The royals jet-set across the world, far from their home in the U.K., to have a cozy little Christmas with Meghan's side of the family. Of course, they took their seven-month-old son, Archie, with them. Meghan and Harry's first Christmas with Archie sounded so wholesome and simple.

According to Page Six, the family celebrated the holiday tucked away in an exclusive corner of Vancouver Island, Canada. As 2019 marked Archie's first Christmas ever, he got a special treat thanks to the Duke and Duchess. The family was said to have been surrounded by breathtaking scenery in the Horth Hill Park region of Vancouver Island.

It was the perfect destination spot for the royal family seeing as the Duchess used to live in Canada. While filming Suits, Meghan spent nine months each year in Toronto.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly weren't alone with baby Archie, though. It appears Meghan's mother Doria Ragland tagged along, too, making it a true Canadian family affair.

Meghan and Harry didn't disclose much about their cozy Christmas plans, however, a Buckingham Palace spokesman did announce the trip to the public. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” the royals said in a statement.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of Archie on his first Christmas were blessed when the family shared their 2019 Christmas card. The adorable card arrived in GIF form, and showed Archie front-and-center as his parents smiled proudly behind him. Despite tabloid press claiming the snapshot was photoshopped, it just doesn't get more real than this.

For those wondering, Harry may have subtly alluded to why he and Meghan chose to spend Christmas 5,000 miles away from the royal family. He said in a TV interview in October 2019 he and his brother Prince William were “on different paths," which possibly could have contributed to them skipping out on the traditional Christmas at Sandringham Estate.

Regardless of their reasoning, it's so sweet to see the family of three absolutely beaming this holiday season. Canada surely provided an escape from the hustle and bustle of Windsor Castle and a definite break from the spotlight. Thankfully for baby Archie, Santa stops through Canada, too.