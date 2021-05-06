Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's birthday post for Archie supports an important cause. Baby Archie turned two years old on May 6, and many members of the royal family took to social media with celebratory posts. As for his parents, they tied their son's special day to their philanthropic endeavors. Meghan and Harry's open letter for Archie's 2nd birthday pushes for COVID-19 vaccine equity.

Harry and Meghan are known for their charitable endeavors, and haven't slowed on that front since stepping down as senior royals and relocating to California. They launched their website Archewell.com in January, a one-stop destination for their non-profit of the same name. On the morning of Archie's birthday, an open letter appeared on the site asking for fans' help in contributing to vaccine equity.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday," the couple wrote. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

"This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic," they added."

Harry and Meghan stated that a donation of $5 could cover the cost of a single dose for someone in need. "While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start," they said.

Harry and Meghan also shared a sweet photo of Archie holding his birthday balloons alongside the post.

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine," the couple added. "And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry have had a heavy hand in fighting for vaccine equity. Just a week prior, the Duke and Duchess co-chaired Global Citizen's 'VAX LIVE' concert which raised funds to ensure equitable vaccine distribution.

There's a lot to be celebrated on Archie's birthday, and the couple said they couldn't think of "a more resonant way" to honor their son.