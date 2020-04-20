Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to carve out their new normal. Meghan and Harry's life has already changed drastically in the weeks after stepping back from their senior royal roles, and now the two are taking a stand against the British tabloids in hopes for a more positive and private life together. Meghan and Harry's letter cutting ties with UK tabloids will have fans cheering them on.

Meghan and Harry announced on Jan. 8 that they planned to forgo their senior royal roles and work to become "financially independent." In the months since then, the couple made their last round of royal engagements, carved out a plan for their future, and moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

Meghan and Harry made it clear in January that a part of their new life chapter would include "adopting a revised media approach to ensure diverse and open access to their work." On April 19, Meghan and Harry did just that by sending a powerful note to the editors at The Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror, and Express stating they will no longer engage with those publications because of past "distorted, false, or invasive" stories about them.

The letter, sent by Harry and Meghan's reps, stated that "What [the duke and duchess] won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion."

The letter continued,

When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded. There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know — as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.

Meghan and Harry made clear that their decision was not to avoid criticism. "[This is] not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting," the statement continued. "Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”

Within their letter, Meghan and Harry made it clear they believe in "free press," but will give "zero engagement" to the four aforementioned British tabloids.

Read the statement in full below.

Hopefully this will be the start of a happier and healthier relationship between Meghan, Harry, and the media.