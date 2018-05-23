The first thing Brown notes about this video is Meghan's sultry walk. "She's doing that beauty queen/runway model walk, which looks fantastic but it's not what you see a princess do," she explains. "The walk is the one where your feet kind of cross over each other instead of going side by side. That does a couple of things. For one, it accentuates your hips and it gives you a little waggle that you don't see princesses really have. I haven't really seen her do that since she's been part of the royal group. That seems to be markedly different. You know she wasn't right next to the queen when she was doing that and I doubt she would have." And this walk isn't happening because of sheer coincidence, either. "She's making sure everybody looks at her," notes Brown. "Do not fool yourself."

When compared to the above photo of them posing in line with their arms by their sides, Brown notes that "she's going to take the opportunities to show off that sexiness and then she's also gonna fall into line when she needs to, which is cool."

What Wood finds particularly intriguing about the video was the way Meghan rubs Harry's back. Apparently, this isn't the first time it's happened. "That movement that she makes across his back is what I saw when they would go out in public together before they were married," she remarks. "She would occasionally touch his back like that and rub down the back. That's very intimate and it speaks to the fact that they have a wonderful, intimate relationship and it's also an interesting combination of her showing her power because she's coming up from behind then going downwards."

What's interesting about her going up then down is that it displays an inherently maternal instinct. "You're more likely to do a motion like that to your child but the timing of it is fascinating. I'm remembering a lot of video footage I saw of the first time they went public where she does this, but I've also seen a lot of it since then — it seems to be that when she needs comforting she touches him in a maternal way."

Brown also adds that the hand motion delivers a certain level of sex appeal. "She runs her hand down Harry's back which is super sexy that says, 'Hey, he's my man.'"

Cheers to the happy newlyweds who seem to be totally and completely in love!

