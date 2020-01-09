It's been a weird week for the royals, but Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan didn't let that stand in the way of wishing Duchess Kate a happy 38th birthday. Less than 24 hours after Harry and Meghan dropped the bombshell news that they'll be taking a step back from their royal duties, they left a simple comment on Instagram for their sister-in-law. Harry and Meghan's birthday message to Kate seems so loaded considering the circumstances.

A quick recap: Harry and Meghan revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 8, that not only will they work "to become financially independent" but they'll also be splitting their time between North America and the U.K. from now on. While the couple seemed confident in their statement, the Palace later shared a confusing response.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Harpers Bazaar. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

A source told Us Weekly that Prince William, among others in the royal family, was "blindsided" by Meghan and Harry's announcement. The source added: "William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life.” Buckingham Palace didn't respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on Us Weekly's report.

So when Duchess Kate's birthday rolled around the following day, royal fans waited anxiously to see if Harry and Meghan would share their well wishes.

"Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!" Kensington Palace captioned a series of photos. And eagle eyed fans noticed that Meghan and Harry were quick to comment on the post, writing, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!"

Duchess Kate's birthday just so happened to fall at a very awkward time for the royal family, but hopefully she, Prince William, and their children were able to enjoy a relaxing day together.