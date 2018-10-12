Meghan & Harry Broke Royal Protocol At Princess Eugenie's Wedding In A Subtle Way

It's pretty obvious that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle march to the beat of their own drum when it comes to royal traditions and rules, which is one of the reasons why I love them so much. They pay no mind to the things that are considered proper etiquette, and do things their own way, and I really have to hand it to them for being so refreshingly modern considering their royal titles. And now, Meghan and Harry broke royal protocol at Princess Eugenie's wedding — but don't worry, it was subtle enough so as not to upstage the beautiful bride on her big day.

On Friday, Oct. 12, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooskbank said their "I dos" in front of 800 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. While I could literally talk about their gorgeous wedding for hours on end, let me instead stick to what we really want to talk about, and that's Harry and Meghan breaking all the rules.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance, as were Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but as they entered the chapel, they were actually going against royal protocol with the order of who was walking in first. Harry and Meghan went into the chapel before William and Kate — which is apparently a big no-no in the royal family.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Time magazine, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend events with Prince William and Kate Middleton, "family hierarchy generally dictates that Harry and Meghan step back and let the future king and his wife proceed first." Of course, the "future king" in this statement is Prince William, and so when Prince Harry entered the chapel before his brother, that was considered breaking royal protocol.

If you want to see the ~scandal~ in video form, here's a clip of Meghan and Harry walking in front of William and Kate:

It looks so normal, and yet royal rule dictates that it's just not OK for Harry to walk in front of the future king, AKA his brother, when he enters buildings.

I mean, can you imagine trying to remember all of these royalty rules in your everyday life?

It's absolutely mystifying, and I would probably be kicked out of the royal family after like, an hour. I'm really not good at remembering things.

But honestly, it seems like this wedding was more on the untraditional side anyway, so I'm sure it wasn't *too* big of a deal. Even the bride herself decided to omit the line about "obeying" her husband when reciting her wedding vows, so clearly, we're living in a new world of royal rules.

While reciting her vows, Princess Eugenie said,

I, Eugenie Victoria Helena, take thee, Jack Christopher Stamp, to my wedded husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God's holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth.

Jack Brooksbank recited those same vows before Princess Eugenie recited hers, so these two seem on board with veering away from the traditional too, it seems.

I don't know about you, but it seems to me that we've got a bunch of royal rulebreakers on our hands — and I'm most certainly not complaining.