This summer, you can take your tastebuds on a culinary adventure around the world, thanks to McDonald's. Don't worry about taking out your passport, though, because McDonald's' Worldwide Favorites menu coming to the U.S. in June means that you can sample some of the chain's most popular international items closer to home. From the return of Australia's mouthwatering Cheesy Bacon Fries to a new McFlurry featuring a tasty Dutch cookie, there's something for everyone, no international flight required.

Whenever I go abroad, I always make sure to make one pitstop at a McDonald's while I'm there. In addition to offering a taste of home, there are a bunch of out-of-the-box items that aren't available at Golden Arches in the States, from Japan's Ebi Filet-O Shrimp Burger to Germany's Camembert Doughnuts. Well, according to a press release shared on Wednesday, May 8, U.S. residents won't have to make the eight-hour-plus flight to sample four of McDonald's most popular international offers anymore, thanks to the imminent release of the fast food chain's Worldwide Favorites menu.

Available at participating Mickey D's stateside starting on Wednesday, June 5, the menu will feature four tasty additions hailing from the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, and Canada.

McFlurry devotees will lose it over what might just be the most mouthwatering item out of the bunch: The Stroopwafel McFlurry, which is a tasty ode to the Dutch cookie slash waffle biscuit that's sold in the Netherlands.

Per the press release, McDonald's Stroopwafel McFlurry features "our creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with a rich caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces." It's basically a next-level twist on your OG cookies and cream, and you need it in your next Mickey D's order.

Meanwhile, our neighbors up north are serving up a Caprese-style fried chicken sandwich. You can choose to have Canada's Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich with a grilled or crispy all white meat chicken base. Served on a toasted artisan roll, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is then "topped with tomato and herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes."

Meanwhile, if you're looking for an international take on your Quarter Pounder, I'd check out Spain's Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger. Like the Quarter Pounder you know and love, this international edition starts with a quarter pound of fresh ground beef. The toppings are what really takes this bad boy to the next level with "thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese, and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun," per the press release.

Last but certainly not least are Australia's Cheesy Bacon Fries, which you might have tried when they made their U.S. debut back on Jan. 30. While the amped-up fries were a limited-time offering, you don't have to book the 22-hour flight to Australia to get your cheese and bacon fix, because they'll be back at U.S. McDonald's locations starting on June 5. What a time to be alive.

Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, said in the press release:

We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month. We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and McDonald's Worldwide Favorites menu will only be sticking around for a limited time. So, I'd mark your calendars now and plan to take yourself on a culinary trip around the world come June 5.