IMHO, there's never been and will never be an occasion where there's just too much bacon. Luckily, the Golden Arches is also a firm believer in this belief-slash-life motto, and the retailer is bringing a Classics with Bacon menu to storefronts after weeks of speculation that it had something "bacon-ing" up its sleeve. Yep, that means that McDonald's Cheesy Bacon Fries are coming in January 2019, and I can confidently say that the new year is already looking up.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Mickey D's finally confirmed that it has been cooking something up over the last couple of weeks, and that "something" is adding all the bacon you can handle to three of your favorite McDonald's meals. On Wednesday, Jan. 30, the chain will be adding crispy slices of thick, Applewood smoked bacon to its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and fries, and judging from the descriptions, it's the savory makeover your tastebuds need ASAP.

According to the press release, the 50-year-old Big Mac is getting a 2019 upgrade with three pieces of "thick cut Applewood smoked bacon" sandwiched between a warm sesame seed bun and two juicy 100 percent all-beef patties, as well as your favorite toppings (lettuce, ooey ooey cheese, pickles, Special Sauce, and crisp onions). If that description didn't make you start drooling just now, I'd reconsider your priorities. Meanwhile, the Quarter Pounder is getting a similar reboot, meaning you can expect the never-frozen, juicy beef patties to come topped with three of these Applewood smoked bad boys.

My favorite revamp out of the whole bunch has to be the Cheesy Bacon fries, which first piqued the internet's interest back in December. There's nothing in life I love more than bacon and cheese, and the mouthwatering combination — paired with the hot and salty McDonald's fries you know and love — sounds like your tastebuds will be celebrating Valentine's Day all February-long.

TBH, I don't know if I'll ever be able to get the OG fries again, because this bacon-ized treat is such a game-changer. I'm just surprised that it took McDonald's this long to revamp these classics with the addition of everyone's favorite breakfast meat.

"People love bacon, and they love our iconic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers and World Famous Fries, so we had to see what would happen if we combined all that tastiness," Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, said in a press release. "As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans and I can’t wait for our customers to try these Classics with delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon for themselves."

Understandably, the Twitterverse is having some serious ~ feelings ~ about the additions. On one hand, you can bet I'm kissing my New Year's resolutions of eating healthier goodbye. On the other hand, it's totally worth it.

Again, you have just under a month until these bad boys make their way to McDonald's locations nationwide, so I'd clear your February schedule now for all the Mickey D's runs you know you're going to be making. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and the Bacon on Classics menu is reportedly only available for a "limited time," so I wouldn't sleep on trying these goodies when they finally hit stores on Jan. 30.