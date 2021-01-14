McDonald's is ringing in 2021 with six weeks of throwback Thursday freebies that feature throwback prices. Starting Thursday, Jan. 14, you can score seriously discounted menu items with a minimum purchase of $1 — and the food up for grabs includes some customer-favorite picks. Here's what to keep an eye out for during McDonald’s Throwback Thursday 2021 deals, which run until Feb. 18.

Every Thursday, from Jan. 14 through Feb. 18, Mickey D stans can brighten up Friday Jr. by taking advantage of limited-time deals in the McDonald's app. Available all Thursday long, each week's lineup will include a specialty food item you can score for a fraction of its regular price — you can literally get a cheeseburger for 25 cents — with any minimum purchase of at least $1. TBH, the Throwback Thursday deals will totally transport you to the '90s, with cheap prices and the app's throwback aesthetic. Here's a breakdown of all six weeks:

Thursday, Jan. 14: Small fries for 15 cents

Thursday, Jan. 21: Cheeseburger for 25 cents

Thursday, Jan. 28: Small shake for 25 cents

Thursday, Feb. 4: Apple pie for 20 cents

Thursday, Feb. 11: Large fries for 35 cents

Thursday, Feb 18: Cheeseburger for 25 cents

Keep in mind that all these deals are only available in-app, meaning you'll need to download the McDonald's app if you haven't already and order. While you won't be able to get the items delivered, you can use it for drive thru or curbside pick-up with contactless mobile pay. There's a limit of one per customer per day, and items on the $1, $2, and $3 Dollar Menu are excluded from the $1 minimum purchase requirement.

All you have to do is decide which McDonald's item to order for your throwback Thursday freebie, select the special for that week, and then check out. Plus, these deals will keep you occupied until Feb. 24, which is when McDonald's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which looks like the chain's entry into the chicken sandwich wars, hits the menu.

When picking up your order, you might want to consider grabbing your Thursday treat via drive thru or contactless curbside delivery in line with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. If you do go into McDonald's to pick up your order, try contactless payment if possible and make sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Before chowing into your Mickey D's meal, make sure to wash or sanitize you hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.