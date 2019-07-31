I don't know about you, but I love spicy food. I pour Sriracha on all of my snacks and ask for jalapeños on every meal, but I'm usually torn about what to order whenever I visit McDonald's. The fast food restaurant hasn't offered anything spicy in a while, but it looks like that's about to change. That's right: McDonald's is reportedly releasing spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches in September 2019, per Business Insider. FYI, those reported menu items will supposedly include Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders and the Spicy BBQ Sandwich (yum). Elite Daily reached out to McDonald's for comment on the reported spicy chicken offerings, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As someone who adores spicy snacks, I hope the rumors are true. Apparently, internal documents were shared with Business Insider that revealed the supposed upcoming menu items, so there's definitely hope. According to Business Insider, those leaked documents reportedly said the added spicy selections would enhance "short-term sales and traffic" at the Golden Arches, which would be a win-win for everyone involved. However, it does sound like the spicy selections would only be available for a limited time (aka "short-term"), which would be a bummer. Elite Daily reached out to McDonald's and asked how long the reported menu items would be available for, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let's think about the Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders and the Spicy BBQ Sandwich as if they're definitely going to be on the menu in September. What can you expect? Apparently, the tenders will be similar to the OG Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders, and the sandwich will be like the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, per Business Insider. However, according to the publication, the pieces of chicken used in each selection will reportedly features a spicy "Southwestern" sauce that'll features notes of jalapeño (I am so excited). TBH, it sounds like these snacks will keep the heat coming long after summer 2019 ends.

Why is McDonald's reportedly bringing spicy options into its restaurants, anyway? Since the company hasn't made an official announcement about the chicken yet, I don't have a definite answer for you. However, spicy chicken has been having a moment, which could've definitely led to the restaurant's heated decision. Heck, McDonald's isn't even the only fast-food hub that's supposedly bringing spicy chicken onto its menu. Believe it or not, Wendy's is bringing Spicy Chicken Nuggets back on Aug. 19, according to a tweet by the company. With that being said, there will probably be tons of spicy chicken options to go around at the end of the summer.

Alright, let's get back to McDonald's. If the rumors are true about Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders and the Spicy BBQ Sandwich, you'll probably be able to purchase them at your local Golden Arches (depending on their availability, which is still TBA). To find your local McDonald's, head to the company's website and hit "Locate." After that, enter your zip code or city and state into the search bar and watch nearby locations populate on your screen.

When (and if) McDonald's officially announces its upcoming spicy chicken selections, plan a trip and prepare your tastebuds.